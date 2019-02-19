Catholic High sixth-year basketball coach Mark Cascio has a lot of reasons to be happy about his team’s success this season.
- The Bears won their second outright District 5-5A title in five seasons after sharing the title with St. Amant in 2018.
- Catholic returned three starters from a Division I state semifinal team in 2018
- Catholic fields one of the tallest starting lineups in the area, and the Bears won 15 of their past 16 games.
“I think we’re a better team than we were last year,” Cascio said. “The difference between this year and in the past is we’ve continued to improve. We come to practice and work on things and really incorporate that into the game plan. We’re rebounding great and that makes us a hard team to beat. We’re playing with a lot of confidence.”
Catholic (26-5) is seeded fifth in Division I and entertains No. 12 Evangel Christian in a regional game at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. The winner of that game travels to No. 4 Jesuit, which received a double bye into the quarterfinals along with No. 1 Scotlandville, No. 2 St. Augustine and No. 3 Holy Cross.
“The top half of Division I is really tough,” Cascio said. “We’ll just take it game by game.”
Catholic is averaging 71 points per game and outscoring its opponents by an average of 22.9. The Bears are hitting 38.8 percent of their 3-point attempts and have an overall field goal percentage of 59.5 percent.
“Our shooting percentages are up, we’re more balanced and our turnover percentage is down,” Cascio said. “We’re not shy about shooting the 3, but we also can drive to the basket. We’re taking what the defense gives us.”
Collin Holloway (6-foot-5 junior), Kentrell Garnett (6-1 junior) and Nicholas Judice (6-8 senior) are the returning starters. Connor Shamlin (6-4 senior) and London Scott (6-2 junior) were contributors last season and first-year starters.
Holloway averages 12.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg and was an All-Metro pick last season. Garnett averages 19.2 ppg. Judice (7.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg) leads the team in deflections, steals and blocks.
“Nicholas Judice is a real scrappy player,” Cascio said. “He’s always been a reliable shooter. He’s more comfortable taking the ball to the rack this season and has developed into a complete player.”
Scott (5.2 ppg) leads the team in assists. Shamlin (7.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg) grabbed 14 rebounds against Dutchtown. Chandler Row, Ian Cavana (6.3 ppg) and Caleb Warner are key players off the bench.
“Our biggest focus on offense is to space floor, and let our guys make plays,” Cascio said. “We play position-less baskeball and want the game to be as free flowing as possible. The faster the ball moves, the better shot we usually get.”