Boys Coach of the Year
Claney Duplechin
Episcopal Cross country/Track
Think all Duplechin and the Knights do is win championships? That is an accurate assessment. Episcopal completed the cross country-track version of the triple play — winning boys Class 2A cross country, Division II track and 2A outdoor tack titles — once again in 2020-21.
It marked the fifth consecutive Class 2A sweep for the Knights. However, the full-season sweep is just part of Duplechin’s running success story. The Knights won their 25th straight LHSAA cross country title.
Episcopal’s string of 25 LHSAA titles in a row is the nation’s top current cross country. His EAHS girls cross country team also won a 2A title.
Boys Coach of the Year Finalist
Chris Carrier
Zachary Track & Field
Carrier’s formula for success in 2021 was extremely multi-faceted. The Broncos broke more than 10 school records while winning the Division I indoor boys title and claiming a second-place finish at the LHSAA’s Class 5A outdoor meet. Carrier’s ZHS girls squad also finished as the runners-up in at the Class 5A outdoor meet and were third in Division I indoors.
Boys Coach of the Year Finalist
Landry Williams
Madison Prep Football
Love underdog stories? Williams has one. His Madison Prep team was seeded ninth going into the Class 3A playoffs. The Chargers won three games on the road, including a victory over the No. 1 seed, Jennings, to reach the title game. MPA’s stunning 50-0 win over No. 2 Union Parish in the 3A final capped an incredible playoff run.