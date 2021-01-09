BR.bluffbattleearly.011021.004
Southern Lab’s Donovan Davis goes airborne before throwing a pass against Bonnabel in the Battle on the Bluff on Saturday at Southern's F.G. Clark Activity Center.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY ROBIN FAMBROUGH.

Boys basketball

Bonnabel 60, Southern Lab 37

Southern Lab 2 8 14 13-37

Bonnabel 20 15 9 16-60

SCORING: SOUTHERN LAB: Jamal Drewery, Shane Forman 5, Tyler Ringgold 4, Oakley Lewis Jr. 3, Mar Quidric Cerda 3, Jonathan Reed 3, Sedric Curry 2, Donovan Davis 2, Jaren Curry 2; BONNABEL: Theo Johnson 14, Will Allen 14, Dijol Nomar 14, Jacquee Jefferson 10, Vandell Smith 8.

3-POINT GOALS: SOUTHERN LAB 2 (Reed, Forman); BONNABEL 6 (Nomar 4, Johnson 2)

Liberty 46, Newman 43

Newman 14 9 6 14-43

Liberty 12 7 15 12-46

SCORING: NEWMAN: Canin Jefferson 18, Chris Lockett 13, AJ Johnson 4, Gabriel. Parnes 2, Rodney Lavigne 2, Kai Donaldson 2, Todd Jones 2; LIBERTY: Quetin Henry 10, Jacob Wilson 9, Cam Newman 9, David Weber 9, Zavier Sims 6, Keelan Reason 3

3-POINT GOALS: Newman 5 (Jefferson 4, Lockett); Liberty 3 (Newman, Weber, Reason)

University 66, McKinley 55

McKinley 12 13 9 21-55

University 11 21 14 20-66

SCORING: MCKINLEY: Jaylen Bowman 16, Julian Watson 11, Donald Gaines 8, Delon Beauchamp 6, Amiyas Blair 6, Stanley Morrison 4, Kentrell Jackson 2; UNIVERSITY: Brock Brown 19, Bryce Brown 13, Collin Coates 11, Roman Pitre 8, Jaiden Ausberry 6, Zaren James 6, Cooper Coates 3

3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 3 (Brock Brown 2, Collin Coates)

Scotlandville 65, Crescent City 48

Crescent City 14 10 13 11-48

Scotlandville 17 19 10 19-65

SCORING: CRESCENT CITY: Kurt Lebeaud 14, Derek Burdett 11, John Kelly 7, Marquez 7, Jordan Moore 7, Girbaud Singleton 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Emareyon McDonald 24, C’Zavian Teasett 14, Zaheem Jackson 11, John Hubbard 7, Chase Sample 2, Rayvon Smith 2, Cody Fleming 1

3-POINT GOALS: CRESCENT CITY 2 (Burdett, Jackson); SCOTLANDVILLE: 6 (McDonald 4, Hubbard, Teasett 1)

Girls basketball

Mount Carmel 51, Liberty 48

Mount Carmel 22 10 12 7-51

Liberty 2 14 8 24-48

SCORING: MOUNT CARMEL: M. Strassel 19, T. Wilkins 16, R. Quick 5, A. Troutman 4, J, Runnels, 4, B Whelan 2, B. Hue 1; LIBERTY: C. Myers 16, T. Webb 11, W. Hunt 9, H. Franklin 5, R. Stewart 5, M. Williams 2

3-POINT GOALS: MOUNT CARMEL 5 (Wilkins 2, Stroussel, Quick, Runnels); LIBERTY 1 (Stewart)

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty 41, Mount Carmel 16

Girls soccer

Walker 5, Live Oak 0

Goals: WALKER: Stephanie Clark 2, Shelby Wallace 2, Faith Walton 1

Goalkeepers: WALKER: Elle Stemper (7 saves)

