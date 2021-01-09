Boys basketball
Bonnabel 60, Southern Lab 37
Southern Lab 2 8 14 13-37
Bonnabel 20 15 9 16-60
SCORING: SOUTHERN LAB: Jamal Drewery, Shane Forman 5, Tyler Ringgold 4, Oakley Lewis Jr. 3, Mar Quidric Cerda 3, Jonathan Reed 3, Sedric Curry 2, Donovan Davis 2, Jaren Curry 2; BONNABEL: Theo Johnson 14, Will Allen 14, Dijol Nomar 14, Jacquee Jefferson 10, Vandell Smith 8.
3-POINT GOALS: SOUTHERN LAB 2 (Reed, Forman); BONNABEL 6 (Nomar 4, Johnson 2)
Liberty 46, Newman 43
Newman 14 9 6 14-43
Liberty 12 7 15 12-46
SCORING: NEWMAN: Canin Jefferson 18, Chris Lockett 13, AJ Johnson 4, Gabriel. Parnes 2, Rodney Lavigne 2, Kai Donaldson 2, Todd Jones 2; LIBERTY: Quetin Henry 10, Jacob Wilson 9, Cam Newman 9, David Weber 9, Zavier Sims 6, Keelan Reason 3
3-POINT GOALS: Newman 5 (Jefferson 4, Lockett); Liberty 3 (Newman, Weber, Reason)
University 66, McKinley 55
McKinley 12 13 9 21-55
University 11 21 14 20-66
SCORING: MCKINLEY: Jaylen Bowman 16, Julian Watson 11, Donald Gaines 8, Delon Beauchamp 6, Amiyas Blair 6, Stanley Morrison 4, Kentrell Jackson 2; UNIVERSITY: Brock Brown 19, Bryce Brown 13, Collin Coates 11, Roman Pitre 8, Jaiden Ausberry 6, Zaren James 6, Cooper Coates 3
3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 3 (Brock Brown 2, Collin Coates)
Scotlandville 65, Crescent City 48
Crescent City 14 10 13 11-48
Scotlandville 17 19 10 19-65
SCORING: CRESCENT CITY: Kurt Lebeaud 14, Derek Burdett 11, John Kelly 7, Marquez 7, Jordan Moore 7, Girbaud Singleton 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Emareyon McDonald 24, C’Zavian Teasett 14, Zaheem Jackson 11, John Hubbard 7, Chase Sample 2, Rayvon Smith 2, Cody Fleming 1
3-POINT GOALS: CRESCENT CITY 2 (Burdett, Jackson); SCOTLANDVILLE: 6 (McDonald 4, Hubbard, Teasett 1)
Girls basketball
Mount Carmel 51, Liberty 48
Mount Carmel 22 10 12 7-51
Liberty 2 14 8 24-48
SCORING: MOUNT CARMEL: M. Strassel 19, T. Wilkins 16, R. Quick 5, A. Troutman 4, J, Runnels, 4, B Whelan 2, B. Hue 1; LIBERTY: C. Myers 16, T. Webb 11, W. Hunt 9, H. Franklin 5, R. Stewart 5, M. Williams 2
3-POINT GOALS: MOUNT CARMEL 5 (Wilkins 2, Stroussel, Quick, Runnels); LIBERTY 1 (Stewart)
JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty 41, Mount Carmel 16
Girls soccer
Walker 5, Live Oak 0
Goals: WALKER: Stephanie Clark 2, Shelby Wallace 2, Faith Walton 1
Goalkeepers: WALKER: Elle Stemper (7 saves)