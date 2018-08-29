Glen Oaks vs. Capitol
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
LAST WEEK: Glen Oaks lost to Northeast 26-14; Capitol tied Mentorship 8-8.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: GLEN OAKS: WR Harry Carter, QB Demonte Upkins; FRIENDSHIP CAPITOL: RB Bryan Foley, DT Cameron Hick, DE Zarion Anderson.
NOTEWORTHY: Foley ran 69 yards for a TD in last week’s jamboree for Capitol … Harry Carter scored an 11-yard TD reception a week ago for GOHS.
Parkview Baptist vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
LAST WEEK: Parkview lost to University 34-7; Catholic beat Walker 24-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW: WR/FS Kyle Washington, RB/DB Darrel Cyprian, FB Connoer Reid; CATHOLIC: QB Cameron Dartez, DE Elijah Reames, DT Connor Finucane.
NOTEWORTHY: Catholic scored on all three of its second-half possessions last week and Joshua Parker ran for 90 yards … PBS sophomore QB Roman Mula threw a TD pass to Washington last Friday.
Port Barre vs. Catholic-PC
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
LAST WEEK: Port Barre beat Beau Chene 7-0; Catholic-PC beat St. Michael 14-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT BARRE: QB Kyeron Malveaux, WR/DB Montero Dixon; CATHOLIC-PC: FB Colin Grezaffi, RB/KR/S Matthew Langlois, OL Omar Aguilar.
NOTEWORTHY: Langlois fills the role of CHSPC’s Swiss Army knife by playing three positions … Dixon caught a TD pass, recovered a fumble and had an interception for PBHS.
Tara at Broadmoor
7 p.m. at Broadmoor High
LAST WEEK: Broadmoor beat Belaire 12-0; Baker beat Tara 18-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: RB Dmitrius Calhoun; QB Brandon Jordan; BROADMOOR: QB DiMarco Nobles, RB Dedrick Talbert, DB Patrick Lee.
NOTEWORTHY: Nobles and Talbert combined for 188 rushing yards last week for Broadmoor … Jordan’s TD toss to Calhoun gave Tara its lone score.