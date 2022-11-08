Being the last team placed on a playoff bracket is not always considered to be a prize.
But for St. Amant coach David Oliver the chance to make a relatively short trip to play fifth-seeded Zachary Friday is both those things.
“I won’t lie … the month of October was probably the toughest time in my last 10 years here,” Oliver said. “This team is young. There were real growing pains.
“We told (the St. Amant players) if they could win last week, we had a chance to play another week. That was the goal … one more week. And we got it.”
The 28th-seeded Gators (4-6) beat Live Oak 21-0 in their final District 5-5A game to snap a four-game losing streak and solidify their spot as the 28th and final team on the LHSAA’s Division I nonselect bracket.
In Zachary (7-2), St. Amant faces a program that was last year’s Class 5A champion.
Friday’s 7 p.m. game is the first varsity matchup between the schools in recent years. The teams have played subvarsity games regularly.
“We have great respect for coach (David) Brewerton and the Zachary program,” Oliver added. “It will be a first-class experience with the jumbotron and everything they offer at their games.”
The victory over Live Oak was Oliver’s 92nd at St. Amant, making him Gators’ winningest coach. St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter committed to LSU after attending the Alabama-LSU game. Carpenter had previously committed to UL.
Ditto that, Central Private
Like Oliver, all first-year Central Private coach BJ Wilson wanted was a playoff berth. The Redhawks (4-6) got it, even though they lost 45-20 to Kentwood in their District 9-1A finale last week. Like St. Amant, Central Private won’t have to travel far.
Central Private, a No. 22, heads to New Roads to face No. 11 Catholic-Pointe Coupee (9-1) to open the Division IV select playoffs.
“I had no idea who we would play or how far we would travel,” said Wilson, a former Parkview player and assistant coach. “That did not matter. Our goal all year was to make the playoffs. There were bumps in the road, but we made it.
“That (Catholic-PC) is a program I know because I used to go talk with David Simoneaux (now Catholic High coach) when he was there. This game is the next step for us grow as a team.”
Basketball jamborees
A girls jamboree set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Academy tips off the local basketball season for schools in Class 5A to 1A.
Thursday’s jamborees include McKinley (boys), Parkview Baptist (girls), Iberville Parish at Plaquemine (boys, girls), Port Allen (boys, girls), Scotlandville (boys), St. Amant (boys), Tara (boys), Thrive Academy (boys) and Walker (boys, girls). Madison Prep hosts a girls jamboree Saturday.