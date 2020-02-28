Titles for two? That is certainly the objective as Episcopal and Catholic High play in different title games on the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships.
“To win it, you have to play the last game of the year,” Catholic coach Jonathan “JB” Brunet said. “We are excited to have that chance.”
Action begins with top-seeded Episcopal (15-4-3) taking on No. 2 Newman (13-6-3) in the Division IV boys final at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium. Third-seeded Catholic (14-3-2) faces top-seeded St. Paul’s (21-0-0) meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Division I final which closes out the event.
“This is something we’ve worked for since my first year and this is my third year,” Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck said. “You could see it building and coming together. I’m so glad these guys get this opportunity.”
Though the 2020 challenge is a new one for all four teams, there is some history involved too. In 2017, Catholic lost to St. Paul’s 5-1 in the Division I final played at Tad Gormley Stadium. Episcopal ousted Newman 2-1 in overtime in the Division III final also played at Gormley in 2013.
Episcopal’s lone boys soccer title came in 2013. Newman has eight boys soccer titles. The Knights beat Newman 1-0 earlier in the current regular season.
It is the seventh finals appearance for Catholic, which won its last soccer title in 1993, following up titles won in 1990 and 1991. Five of the Bears’ six finals berths were in the 1990s. St. Paul's has won seven titles in the last nine years.
Ben Katzenmeyer leads Catholic with 16 goals, followed by Alex Leonard with 14. Jett Turnley has 15 goals and five assists to lead the Episcopal offense. A total of 15 players have scored at least one goal for the Knights this season.