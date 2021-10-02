Ruston swept the boys and girls individual titles, but two local teams, Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy, took won the team titles in the 39th St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational cross country meet held at Highland Road Park Saturday.
Ruston’s Caleb Babineaux won the boys three-mile race in 15 minutes, 56.17 seconds, just ahead of Christ Episcopal’s Jake Tournillion at 15:59.08 and The Dunham School's John Walker McDonald (16:02.75).
The rain-soaked course may have impacted the times but did not keep Ruston's Lily Garrett won their girls race in 18:33.42 and remains unbeaten on the season. Newman’s Ava Hartman (18:49.01) and Dominican’s Morgan Trauth (18:53.55) were next.
Catholic won the boys team title with 78 points, while St. Joseph’s was the girls champion with 64 points. Ruston was second in both team titles. Nationally-ranked Jesuit plans to compete in next week's Catholic High Invitational.
Dunham's McDonald said he focused on competing and staying with the leaders in this race. “The conditions were brutal today with the muddy course but I still had a pretty good time,” McDonald said.
Catholic’s Steven Mayer (16:28.79) finished 11th, Matthew Maynard (16:34.76) 13th, Harrison Thomas (16:37.08) 16th, Clark Chustz (16:38.92) 17th and Winston DeCuir (16:44.15) 22nd.
“It was a loaded field on the boys side,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said. “They ran fast considering this course was a mess. Our top five finished in the top 25, so it was a great team effort. Our goal is to keep our gaps as close together and we did that with a 17-second spread. Steven Mayer is a senior and really competed today.”
SJA sophomore Grace Rennhoff (19:10.94) finished fifth to lead the Redstickers. Hannah Vaughan (19:47.41) finished 12th, Madeline Gardiner (19:55.81) 15th, Emma Claire Hendry (20:03.05) 18th and Alexis Napole (20:13.35) 21st also scored for the Redstickers.
“I’m so proud of my team,” Rennhoff said. “We fought together. I felt like my time was pretty good for the conditions.”
“Grace Rennhoff is doing really well and won the girls title at McNeese meet last week,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “I’m happy with our team. I would have liked for us to do just a little better.
"It was good for the runners to see how tight it is because there is some strong Class 5A competition. It was a state meet lineup here today. Today was a day you had to be physically and mentally tough. I’m proud of my girls.”
Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux (19:22.21) placed sixth in the girls race. The Dunham boys finished eighth in the team race with 305 points. St. Michael the Archangel and Zachary rounded out the Top 10.