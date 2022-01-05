The Christmas holidays are over, and holiday basketball tournaments wrap up this week.
As we move toward the heart of the high basketball season, I am left with the same question that has baffled me for years.
What is keeping Baton Rouge from having a boys basketball tournament that displays all the area’s top teams and brings in teams from other cities and states?
This is an age-old problem that goes back decades. And it is complicated.
The Sugar Bowl tournament being held this week at the Alario Center is perhaps the best-known example of a high-powered tourney. Others are held in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Monroe.
Yes, high school football is king in Louisiana and has been great in Baton Rouge over the last 15 years or so, but our top basketball teams have excelled for decades.
Last year offers a case in point. Baton Rouge teams won five of the LHSAA’s nine boys basketball titles and had four runner-up finishers, along with others in the semifinals.
Sounds like the starting point for a premier tournament. It has been talked about, but it never happens.
There are great matchups during the season and several tournaments, including Madison Prep’s Rumble on the River held the week after the LHSAA’s football championships that bring in teams from other areas.
The Bob Pettit/EBR tourney is held the week after Christmas and has its following.
What about a tournament held at a larger site like Baton Rouge Community College or Southern? And why not shoot for next year since a new LHSAA classification plan brings new districts and new scheduling?
It comes down to timing and placement. What dates could be agreed upon? Where would games be played? Who would organize it or back it? Which teams would agree to come? Is there more risk than reward?
Earlier this year, former NBA player Tyrus Thomas — a McKinley and LSU star who is now an assistant coach at Liberty — had a plan. He hoped to use the EBR tourney as a vehicle and then later set up a separate event that fell through when EBR’s public schools were required to play in its tourney — something EBR can do.
A few years ago, former WNBA, LSU and Capitol star Seimone Augustus was set to sponsor the EBR girls tourney that is held earlier in the season. That fell through, too.
I have mixed feelings about basketball teams opting for just one round of district games to build a better power rating, but therein could lie an answer.
Let the EBR tourney stand alone and find another week. Perhaps that week after the LHSAA’s Prep Classic? Or what about the week after Jan. 8?
The old Hall of Fame games that were stacked together were great. Showcases are now played over a single day and sometimes multiple days so that teams get in a large number of games.
What is missing is a bracket tournament that ends with a champion. Why not take a shot at something bigger?
The possibilities are there.
Henry service Saturday
A celebration of life service for Tommy Henry, the longtime commissioner of the LHSAA, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at University Baptist Church located at 5775 Highland Road.
Henry, who spent 31 years with the LHSAA and was the organization’s commissioner for 24 years, died unexpectedly Nov. 26 at the age of 84.
Before joining the LHSAA staff, Henry was a successful baseball coach at Bossier High from 1963-75. He spent one year as a graduate assistant baseball coach at LSU and joined the LHSAA in 1976.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tommy Henry Memorial Fund through a secure link on the LaSportsHall.com website or to University Baptist Church.
Prep notable
And another local basketball player, Episcopal senior Stewart Bonnecaze, has recorded his 1,000th career point.
Bonnecaze reached the milestone in a game against Catholic-New Iberia last month. He now has 1,091 career points.