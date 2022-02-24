As quickly as Madison Prep found itself in trouble, the Chargers lived up to their nickname with a late run that produced a 65-58 win over Jennings in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs on Thursday night.
The visiting Bulldogs, seeded fifth, sliced a 12-point Madison Prep lead down to one point with three minutes left to play. The No. 5 Chargers responded with an 11-2 run to effectively put the game away as they earned a trip to the state tournament for the seventh consecutive season.
“All I can say is they weren’t going to be denied,” MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said. “I’ve got six seniors and they weren’t taking no for an answer. They maintained their composure, and they did what they had to do.”
The win moves Madison Prep (20-10) into next week’s semifinals at the LHSAA tournament in Hammond. The Chargers opponent will play top-seeded Brusly, which defeated Iota 53-46.
Jennings (28-8) trailed 50-38 early in the fourth quarter, but started its comeback with a 3-pointer from Anna Trahan. Jill Fontenot, who led the Bulldogs with 20 points, converted a three-point play, and Jennings was within 52-47.
The key sequence came after an over-the-back rebounding foul on MPA’s Tijanae Abbott, who then picked up a technical foul. Fontenot made three of four free throws, and scored on a drive less than minute later to get Jennings within one point.
Madison Prep stayed focused.
Laila Robinson converted a three-point play, and the Chargers made seven of eight free throws down the stretch to pull back out to a 10-point lead. Jennings’ Bri Doucet hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final margin seven points.
Allasia Washington led MPA with 23 points. Also hitting double figures were Kaylan Jack (20 points) and Robinson (12).
Madison Prep laid the groundwork for its second half lead by outscoring Jennings 18-3 in the first quarter. Washington scored nine points in the first quarter while Jennings’ only basket came on a drive by Trahan.
“It took us a little while to get into the game,” Jennings coach Eric Guidry said. “Once we did, we proved we could outscore them. We fell down 10 early and weren’t able to get back all the way.”
Jennings shot just 34.5% from the field, but a strong effort on the boards gave it a chance to come back. The Bulldogs grabbed 16 offensive boards, and outrebounded MPA 43-37.
Madison Prep 65, Jennings 58
Scoring — JENNINGS: Jill Fontenot 20, Bri Doucet 18, Anna Trahan 12, Niyah Breaux 5, Zy Etienne 2, Kandis Willridge 1.
MADISON PREP: Allasia Washington 23, Kaylan Jack 20, Laila Robinson 12, Jaylan Oliver 6, Tijanae Abbott 2, Kailyn Charles 2.
3-pointers — Jennings 4 (Trahan 2, Breaux, Doucet). Madison Prep 2 (Jack 2).
Records — Madison Prep 20-10. Jennings 28-8.