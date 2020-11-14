Sivi Miller did not hesitate when asked what the difference was between the title match and the one her team played against top-seeded Dominican earlier in the season.
The St. Joseph’s Academy coach also made it a point to drive home another message after Dominican notched a 3-1 victory and won the Division I crown to close out the LHSAA state volleyball tournament Saturday night at the Pontchartrain Center.
“The setting tonight was the difference,” Miller said. “And that’s OK, because these girls are winners. Yes, they (Dominican) did a phenomenal job.
“We gave up a lot of points with unforced errors in the first set and that brought us down. We worked hard to be where we are. Until that final point, I believed we could win it. You know what, 2020 has been crazy and we’re bringing home a second-place trophy. There is plenty to be proud of.”
Setter Kate Baker was voted the title-match MVP as Dominican (31-2) claimed the first volleyball title in school history by scores of 25-13, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-22. Baker had 23 assists and 14 digs. O’Neil Haddad and Elizabeth Hardouin had 10 kills each for the winners.
There were notable numbers for third-seeded St. Joseph's (23-4) in its first final appearance in three seasons. Grace Toler (11 kills), Morgan Perry (10 kills), Simone Moreau (17 digs) and Camille Counce (20 assists) led the way.
The Redstickers were within a point at 7-6 in the first set, but six hitting errors took them out of their game put Dominican in control as Baker deftly set up her hits around the net. A 7-3 surge in the second set turned a one-point contest into a 21-16 lead that was too much for St. Joseph's to come back from.
Miller tweaked her lineup in the third set. Though they fell behind 20-16, the Redstickers scored 9 of the final 12 points to win and get within a set.
St. Joseph's fought off two match points in the final set. Haddad, aware that the Redstickers were close to forcing the set beyond the 25-point minimum notched the final kill.
The win was notable for Dominican coach Jessica Chatellier, who said it was “17 years in the making,” because coached another Domincan squad that lost to SJA in the 2003.
Making the most of the season they got was the thing the St. Joseph’s players and Miller noted.
“This means the world to us,” libero Simone Moreau said. “At the beginning of the season, everybody was talking about (COVID-19) cases going up.
“People were telling us, this doesn’t look good and, ‘Do you want to have senior night the first.’ We were like ‘No, we want to have a season.’ It’s crazy that we got to be here.”