Thrive Academy’s first season as a varsity program is about learning.
Thursday’s 44-0 loss to Varnado was a step in that direction.
“This whole season is about getting experience,” Thrive coach Brian Glover said. “Our guys had a combined zero varsity experience. So that’s what this season is about.”
Things started promising for the Bulldogs, who had a chance to grab early momentum when Varnado quarterback Terryun Lewis kept the ball on a read option and a Thrive defender jarred the ball loose on the first play from scrimmage.
It appeared Thrive recovered the ball, but Varnado came out of the pile with the ball. The Wildcats then drove field and scored one of three first-quarter touchdowns.
All three touchdowns were sparked by big plays. The opening touchdown came on a 17-yard run by Lewis. Wide receiver Zantonio Peters then scored on a 40-yard run, and Jaheim Hook's interception set up Jaylen Peters' 5-yard touchdown run.
Thrive struggled to respond to the quick onslaught by Varnado and things snowballed for the young Bulldogs. Lewis connected with wide receiver Kim McGowan for a 24-yard touchdown.
Then Thrive quarterback Harold Anthony threw an interception to linebacker Charlie Wash, who returned it for a 45-yard touchdown.
Varnado, a Class 2A team from Washington Parish, took a 36-0 lead into halftime and took its foot off the gas in the second half.
Thrive gained three of its four first downs in the second half and came away with an interception but was never able to move the ball deep into Varnado’s territory.
Thrive finished 42 total yards and was plagued by negative plays.
On the other side, Varnado finished with 179 yards.
Quarterback Kyjuan Mcree found Hooks in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown to cap Varnado’s 44-0 win, but coach Milton Green said his team played down to Thrive and overlooked a team playing its first varsity game.
“We believe in mental toughness and extra effort,” Green said. “We showed that tonight, but we didn’t do anything spectacular at all. Hats off to Thrive Academy, they’re a great program. In their first game, they gave us fits.”