On senior night at McKinley High, it was the visiting East Ascension Spartans who knocked off the Panthers 37-0 behind a six-interception night from the defense.
It didn’t take much time for senior quarter Jason Wakefield and the Spartan offense to get rolling, driving inside the five-yard line on the first drive before settling for a field goal from kicker Alberto Ontiveros.
Inaccuracy downfield plagued Wakefield after the opening drive as he completed just three of his first eight passes. The Spartans did get some help from their special teams when Jaqunn Mitchell returned a punt 41 yards for a touchdown to give East Ascension a 10-0 lead after one quarter.
The Panther defense showed up, forcing quick passes from Wakefield on an effective pass rush combined with some impressive downfield coverage from the defensive backs.
For a second straight week, the McKinley offense struggled mightily to churn up any kind of yardage, going three-and-out on its first three possessions. Quarterback Jordan Joseph tried to move the ball with his legs but to no avail as the senior was sacked multiple times, destroying drives.
Mitchell had himself a night for the Spartans, picking off two passes in the opening 14 minutes of the game, including his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression with a one-handed grab in the second quarter that was simply jaw-dropping. Mitchell also had a pick-6 in the second half while the Panther players were walking off the field.
After the game, East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said Mitchell’s performance was great, especially after a crushing loss last week.
“We had a meeting today with the juniors and seniors and I told them we have to answer the bell,” Lee said. “Guys came out and executed well early and I’m proud of the way they played.”
It took until 10:30 left in the second quarter for McKinley to move the sticks on first down, coming on an unconventional fake punt converted by speedy back Richard Peck. Peck was a return machine, almost returning a kickoff for a touchdown before being cut down at the six-yard line. The offense wasn’t able to capitalize on the great field position after an intentional grounding call and back-to-back negative runs.
Trailing 20-0 at the half, the Panther offense needed to make adjustments after converting just two first downs in the first half. Peck started the second half at quarterback but an opening drive interception set the Spartans up in Panther territory. The first three drives of the second half for the Panthers would end in interceptions.
McKinley coach Robert Signater said with one game left, it’s about sending the seniors off on a high note.
“Play to win, don’t quit,” Signater said. “That’s a life lesson and just try to end the season the right way.”
Facing fourth and 10 early in the third quarter, Wakefield threw his first touchdown of the game to receiver Shaivonn Robinson on a seam route that beat two Panther defenders. The touchdown put East Ascension up 27-0 in the third quarter as the running clock rule would come into play midway through the third quarter.