Football coaches love to compartmentalize whenever possible. The same is true for sportswriters.
When September turns into October we all look forward to one other thing than that seasonal drop in Friday night temperatures. Yes, it is all about district play, starting this week.
Some teams kicked off district play a couple of weeks ago. But the remaining local leagues, Districts 5-5A, 6-4A and 6-1A, tee it up this week. Why is this significant? That is where compartmentalization — and big games — comes in.
How about St. Amant vs. Catholic, Walker at Zachary and Lutcher at Parkview Baptist this week? All three are huge games and there will be more where that came from as the second half of the season takes shape.
Coaches break their seasons down into predistrict, district and postseason. They attach goals and expectations to each portion of the year. Critics can argue that district play is less significant now because LHSAA teams are placed on playoff brackets based on power ratings, not district finish. And I get that.
Coaches seek a progression through the first two phases of the season in order to prepare for the postseason. In our own way, sportswriters do pretty much the season thing, looking to see which teams are developing into true postseason threats.
That fact is what makes the three above-mentioned games so intriguing. Skeptics may question the quality of some Walker wins. The Wildcats are the only undefeated team left in District 4-5A. A road victory over Zachary, the defending 5A champion, would be a signature win for Walker.
St. Amant and Catholic are long time rivals set to meet in a District 5-5A opener at Baton Rouge’s most traditional venue, Memorial Stadium. I have covered other memorable games between the Gators and the Bears at Memorial. This one may be telling for both teams.
Catholic has played at a high level since losing to Class 3A power University in Week 2. How do the Bears maintain and build on that? People also question the strength of some predistrict SAHS opponents. The Gators can prove them all wrong. Of course, the whole rivalry thing brings added emotion.
Think Parkview at 0-5 is down and out? I do not, and you can bet Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins doesn’t think that either. PBS played arguably the toughest predistrict schedule in the state and held its own. Meanwhile, Lutcher has won three straight.
Intrigued enough to go see a game? You should be. If you can’t make it this week, it is OK. District football is playing all month.