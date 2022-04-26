There is no perfect formula for a bidistrict-round baseball playoff game. Sometimes it starts with an early lead or there is a big inning. Solid pitching counts, too.
Fifth-seeded Zachary got all three in a 12-2 five-inning victory over the Captain Shreve to open the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday night at John Herty Field.
“Big innings are never a bad thing in the first round,” ZHS coach Jacob Fisher said. “But I was most pleased with the way we came out and competed right away.
“When you come out as a higher you can make the mistake of overlooking the other team. Our approach was to play a faceless opponent and just do what we needed to do.”
The Broncos (23-12) scored four runs in the first two innings and then broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning. Braden Clark (8-2) struck out five in four innings and allowed four hits to get the win. Zachary faces the H.L. Bourgeois-Parkway winner in a best-of-three games regional series this weekend.
Captain Shreve, the No. 28 seed, finishes 16-19. Will Romero, Reece Pierre and Jalen Ballard each had two hits for the winners. Ethan Statham’s two-run double punctuated the eight-run fourth for ZHS.
A two-run home run by starting pitcher Blake Fant in the top of the fifth gave Captain Shreve its only runs.
“I knew they would throw a lot of strikes, put ball in play, put guys in motion and put pressure on us,” Captain Shreve coach Todd Sharp said. “They executed their game plan. It’s not easy to defend.”
Matthew Keller led off the bottom of the first with a double to right. Brady Neyland singled and Keller scored on an error.
Neyland went to second on the throw to the plate and took third on the catcher’s throw to second. Lane Felder followed with a single up the middle. The Gators avoided any additional damage even though Romero added a one-out hit.
Ballard led off the second with a single. Pierre drew a walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third. Ballard scored on Keller’s one-out ground out. Courtesy runner Hudson Spangler scored on another wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Captain Shreve got its first two runners on in the top of the fourth, thanks to an infield hit and an error. Clark got two strikeouts on full counts with runners on second and third. Todd Goudeau ran down a drive off the bat of Bryce Powell in left field to end both the threat and the inning.
“Our defense always has his (Clark’s) back,” Goudeau saidd. “We do a drill in practice where you run to the wall and find the ball. That’s what I did and it worked.”
Zachary then sent 12 men to the plate in the bottom of the inning while scoring eight runs to help close out the game.