Two top-seeded teams separated by 150 miles and different LHSAA formats will take the court with the same objective at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Division II select Lee High and Class 2A Doyle are the last Baton Rouge area girls basketball teams standing. Each with one final game and the chance to win an LHSAA title.
“We made history last year by winning a state title,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “But that was not the end. This group of seniors came in as freshmen with goals and winning a title was one of them. They refocused this year. They want push beyond that and win again. The goal is work as hard as we can and finish.”
The Patriots (27-4) host No. 2 St. Louis Catholic (30-3) for a select title game that is the rematch of last year’s game that Lee won 64-60 in Alexandria. A format change has the Patriots hosting at their gym. Meanwhile, Doyle (31-2) plays second-seeded Red River (29-5) in the 2A final that is part of the LHSAA’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament for nonselect schools at Burton Coliseum in a Lake Charles.
Their paths crossed once with Lee winning 74-66 in a nondisrict game played at the Doyle Elementary gym Jan. 9.
The Tigers played in a title game at Burton six years ago and lost. Doyle has not won a girls basketball title since 1979. The Livingston-based school adopted the mantra #unfinishedbusiness this season.
Doyle coach Samantha White offered a different spin on that catch phrase after Thursday’s semifinal win. “It’s still not finished … we have one more game and I think it will be a very competitive one,” White said. “They (Red River) have a little more size and our approaches different. But I think we match up very well overall. I expect a 32-minute game with both teams giving it all they have. We need to rebound and get out in the open court and push the pace.”
Lee’s Wilson understands that the rallying cry for St. Louis is much like the one Doyle has. The teams traded the lead a year ago. A late steal and free throws locked up the title victory for Lee.
Sam Houston signee Diamond Hunter leads Lee with a 24.0 scoring average, followed by the team’s other seniors, Aniya Lagarde with 15 and Iviona Hatch with 12. Myca Trail leads a balanced attack for St. Louis.
Presleigh Scott led Doyle in its semifinal one with 16 points with Claire Glascock (15) and Elise Jones (13) close behind. Post player Ma’Kaila Lewis led Red River with 27 points and 22 rebounds in its semifinal win.
Doyle’s White said she left her team’s loss to Lee believing she had just watched two of Louisiana’s top girls teams. Now comes one last chance to prove that point.