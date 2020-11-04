The Catholic High and St. Amant football teams have played some legendary games against each other through the years. But there won’t be one this year.

Late Wednesday afternoon, St. Amant released a statement saying that its District 5-5A game with the Bears has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues. In turn, Catholic is in the process of lining up another Friday opponent.

“I just hate it,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “Every game is important. This is one everybody looks forward to.”

St. Amant is the second Ascension Parish School to cancel a game in as many weeks. Dutchtown had to cancel its game with East Ascension last Thursday.

The statement from the school stated that the game was being canceled because of players within the football program impacted by COVID-19.

Catholic will not be taking Friday off, however, having agreed to play Ruston at Grambling's Eddie Robinson Stadium.