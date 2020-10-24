ST. FRANCISVILLE — Roman Mula passed for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Parkview Baptist past West Feliciana 45-27 in a District 7-3A game played Saturday.
Mula, who completed 14 of 17 passes, also ran for 85 yards and two more TDs for the Eagles (3-1, 2-1). Andre Haynes caught five passes for 109 yards and two TDs.
Bennett Clement completed 19 of 29 passes for 211 yards and 2 TDs to pace West Feliciana (2-2, 1-2). Aeneas Lemay caught 7 passes for 90 yards for the Saints.
ST. AMANT 28, MCKINLEY 0: The Gators (4-0, 1-0) dominated on both sides of the ball in their District 5-5A opener played at McKinley Friday.
Cole Poirrier completed 13 of 20 passes for 222 yards and three TDs for St. Amant. Poirrier scored the other SAHS TD on a 6-yard run. Noah Louque led the Gators’ corps of receivers with 3 catches for 74 yards and 1 TD.
St. Amant limited McKinley (0-4, 0-1) to 30 yards of offense, including minus 23 rushing yards on the night.
CATHOLIC-PC 28, SACRED HEART-VP 22: In New Roads, Matthew Langlois ran for 192 yards on 10 carries and had three scoring plays of 60 yards or better. Langlois’ final long score, a 65-yard interception return, came on the game’s final play to give the Hornets (2-2, 1-0) a win in their District 5-1A opener that ended early Saturday morning.
Langlois had scoring runs of 71 and 74 yards in the first quarter for CHSPC and scored all four Hornet TDs. Fullback Spencer Lacoste added 67 yards
EAST IBERVILLE 62, ST. JOHN 20: In Plaquemine, Skylar Jones became the third EIHS player to rush for over 100 yards in a game this season.
Jones had 145 yards on just seven carries and scored 3 TDs for eighth-ranked Tigers (4-0, 1-0) in the District 7-1A opener. Quarterback Roderique Valentine added 70 yards on 14 carries and scored three TDs.
Taylor Dupont passed for 195 yards and two TDs, completing 16 of 31 passes, for St. John (1-3, 0-1). Joseph Schlatre caught 6 passes for 67 yards, including 1 TD for the Eagles.
DUNHAM-NORTHEAST CANCELED: The Dunham School at Northeast game in District 8-2A was canceled. The two teams were unable to play their game Friday because of the massive storm system that caused multiple games to be delayed or postponed.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner said the two teams were unable to play on Saturday and Northeast is not allowed to play on Sunday, based EBR school system rules, prompting the teams to cancel the game.