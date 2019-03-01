ALEXANDRIA — Coaches want title-game situations to be as normal as possible. Lee Magnet High guards Iviona Hatch and Diamond Hunter did just that, and the result was a Division II title.
With the score tied and less than a minute left at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament, Hunter and Hatch ran a defensive trap called “two man.”
Hunter got the steal and drove in for a layup with 55.9 seconds remaining, paving the way for top-seeded Lee to oust No. 2 St. Louis Catholic 64-60 to claim the school’s first LHSAA girls basketball title Friday at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
“I’m not going to tell you what that play is, but along with those two, Raegan (Williams) and A’niya (Lagarde) rotated to the right places at the right time for both of them to do what they did,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said.
“When I saw we were in the two-man defense, I was just hoping somebody would do something to put us up,” Lagarde said. “When she (Hunter) got the steal and layup, I thought, ‘She got it and we’re going to win.’ ”
Williams added, “Diamond is our energizer bunny.”
Hunter, a 5-foot-8 junior, added two free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining. She also was the title-game MVP and finished with game highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds. Hunter scored 17 points in the second half for Lee (34-2).
The Patriots won the title on their third consecutive trip to the LHSAA tourney. Lee was the Division II runner-up in 2018 and a Division IV semifinalist in 2017.
“We stayed strong with the game plan and the girls believed in their coaching staff,” Wilson said. “They believed in themselves and they fought from buzzer to buzzer.”
Lagarde added 11 points for the winners. Williams and Makya Spears each had eight points. Alexandria Goodly led four double-digit scorers for St. Louis with 17 points.
The game had its share of ups and downs for both teams. Lee led early and took a 19-16 lead after one quarter. The Saints (30-7) outscored the Patriots 14-6 in the second quarter and led 30-25 at halftime.
St. Louis extended its lead to eight points in the third quarter, but once again Lee battled back and led 46-43 after three quarters.
There were times when St. Louis managed to pass around Lee’s zone defense to get easy baskets. But there also were turnovers — 17 of them in the second half for the Saints, six of which came in the fourth quarter. In addition to Lee’s go-ahead basket, Lagarde tied the game at 60-60 with a steal in the lane and a layup at the 1:33 mark.
“We played hard throughout the game, but we did not execute well in that last two minutes,” St. Louis coach Tony Johnson said. “I’m still proud of my kids. We’ve come a long way — 30-7 is not a bad record for a team some people thought would not be very good.”
The 6-foot-6 Spears had two blocked shots in the final sequence that also helped Lee reclaim the momentum for good.
Hunter made 12 of 26 shots from the field and also had two assists and two steals. Hunter explained how the players motivated each other in between plays.
“People never thought we could do this … We proved everybody wrong,” Hunter said.