SULPHUR — Parkview Baptist coach Ashlee Weems relies on leadoff hitter Audrey Greely to set the tone. The Southeastern Louisiana University signee did it in a big way with a home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
It was the all the top-seeded Eagles needed for junior pitcher Kassie Salling, who tossed a one-hitter and struck out 16 as Parkview beat De La Salle 5-0 in a Division II semifinal game that helped open Friday’s action at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament.
“I think it was an off-speed pitch. All I know is I had two strikes and I needed to make contact,” Greely said. “I try to get on base because I trust all the people behind to move me around the bases. I’m am amazed by Kassie. I trust her to hit her spots and she’s done that every game.”
Taylor Spencer and Jaci VanNorden also had solo home runs for PBS. Parkview (30-4), advances to play Archbishop Hannan in the title game set for 11 a.m. Saturday on Field 17 at Frasch Park. Hannan beat St. Thomas More 6-3 in its semifinal game.
The fourth-seeded Cavaliers (15-5) never managed to solve Salling, but the tourney appearance was still a point of pride for coach Bobby Ledoux.
“I couldn’t possibly be prouder of this team and my six seniors,” Ledoux, who took over as DLS’ coach in January, said. “I couldn’t ask for a better class to embrace what we were going to do. We hadn’t seen a pitcher like that. And what people were saying about her they were also saying about Cera (Blanchard).”
Blanchard, De La Salle’s starter, gave up six hits. Parkview led 2-0 after the first inning. Greely, who finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored, reached on a bunt in the third and scored on a ground out, VanNorden followed with an inside-the-park homer to make it 4-0.
The third PBS home run by Spencer closed out the scoring in the sixth. Salling mixed four pitches throughout the game to baffle De La Salle hitters. Two DLS hitters struck out three times.
Salling closed out the game with her 15th and 16th strikeouts, along with a ground out in the top of the seventh. The junior pitcher said the fast start Greely helped provide was crucial.
“That (Greely’s home run) was really big,” Salling said. “It set the tone for the whole game. Just having that comfort and knowing we could do this meant a lot. I think all of my pitches worked today. If we can come out with the same mindset tomorrow it will be good.”