LUTCHER — Brock Barthelemy struck out 11 and tossed a four-hitter while leading Gauthier Amedee to a 6-2 quarterfinal victory over the St. Landry Indians at the American Legion State tournament.
Barthelemy (4-1) recorded 70 strikes and threw 100 pitches in the game played Saturday at Lutcher High. He walked only one.
With the win, the Wombats (22-2-1) advance to play Retif Oil at 3:30 p.m. Sunday also at Lutcher. The title game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at LHS.
Outfielder Teddy Webb led GA at the plate. He finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Shortstop Brayden Caskey was 2-for-4 with a solo home run.