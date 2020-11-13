For some, it is a high school football match made in heaven. Top-ranked Acadiana and its veer offense vs. No. 8 Catholic High on a night when it will be the only game in town because the LSU-Alabama game is postponed.
The nondistrict game set for 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium was put together earlier this week and fills a scheduling void for each team.
Both coaches say this marriage of convenience meets their needs, along with the desires of fans eager to see defending Class 5A champion Acadiana (5-0) against the Bears (4-2), the Division I select runner-up last fall.
“To be honest with you, not many people really want to play either one of us right now,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “They are looking power ratings and other things. We did not want to have an open date for a second straight week and are glad Catholic wants to play us.
“They give you a lot to prepare for with their offense and have good athletes who execute it. Their defense and special teams are solid. This will give us a gauge of where we are right now.”
Playing the Wreckin’ Rams comes with benefits for the Catholic too. AHS’ legendary veer attack is a good primer for the Bears, who could face that other veer power, John Curtis, once again in the playoffs.
“That could be helpful, but the way both teams run the veer is a little different,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “It’s like eating gumbo two people fix. It’s still gumbo but it is not exactly the same.
“Because they are so good with the veer, other things they do well get overlooked sometimes. They are outstanding on defense and special teams.”
Neither team has gaudy statistics. Quarterback Landon O’Connor (418 yards, 8 TDs and Corey Singleton (401 yards, 5 TDs) lead Catholic. O’Connor has 504 yards passing for the Bears, who also played freshman Brandon Beale last week vs. Ruston.
Omiri Wiggins leads Acadiana with 429 rushing yards and 5 TDs.
Acadiana vs. Catholic
7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: Acadiana 5-0; Catholic 4-2
LAST WEEK: Acadiana did not play; Catholic beat Ruston 48-42
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ACADIANA: LB Derreck Bercier, DE Walter Bob, RB Omiri Wiggins, RB Tyvin Zeno; CATHOLC: QB Brandon Beale, RB Corey Singleton, LB Mikey Albarado, DL Joshua Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: The COVID-19 special of the week in Louisiana brings No. 1-ranked Acadiana to play No. 8 Catholic on a Saturday … Both teams had unplanned open dates … In AHS, the defending 5A champion, the Bears see one of the top veer offenses in Louisiana … It is the third 2020 COVID-planned game for AHS, who also played Ruston and John Curtis.