Lots of kids want to be a Division I quarterback when they grow up. Episcopal’s Dylan Mehrotra is on the verge of making his college dream come true.
But before that, the University of Alabama-Birmingham commitment has a bit of unfinished business — District 8-2A business.
“I am not sure most people really understand how tough our district is,” Mehrotra said. “I have seen it year after year. You got good teams and great athletes top to bottom.
“It doesn’t matter what the records are, once district starts. You have to respect and prepare for everybody. Last year we came so close to winning it. This is my senior year and I think it can be our year too.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Mehrotra enjoyed a breakout year as a junior for the Knights. He passed for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
Running back Ryan Armwood ran for over 1,200 yards. The Knights displayed a versatile, balanced attack and have 10 offensive starters back. Dunham came from behind the beat Episcopal to beat the Knights 28-27 a year ago. The win gave the Tigers their second straight league title.
Dunham has its share of returning players too, including 1,100-yard rusher Kalante Wilson and the notoriety gained by beating a Newman team led by its QB phenom Arch Manning in the Division IV quarterfinals last season. But Dunham coach Neil Weiner said Episcopal is the 8-2A preseason leader of the pack
“Episcopal should be the favorite this year,” Weiner said. “When you look at the guys they have coming back on offense, I think they will have an advantage. They're solid and experienced.
“You’ve got other teams that will challenge too, including Port Allen. East Feliciana and Capitol both have new coaches, so some things will be different in some other ways.”
Mehrotra, who committed over the summer, is the first quarterback from an 8-2A school to be a Division I recruit in recent years. Dunham’s Mike Williams played quarterback but was signed by Texas as a defensive end and later transferred to LSU.
“He (Mehrotra) made up his mind he wanted to be a college quarterback and has put in the work,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said of Mehrotra. “His skill and development continue to trend up. He earned this.”
But Mehrotra is not about rest on any laurels, recruiting or otherwise.
“There are good players all around me on our team on offense and defense," Mehrotra said. "I feel comfortable with what we do and I think me knowledge of the game is better too. The one good thing about the (coronavirus) pandemic was that I got to study a lot of film.
“I believe this is one of the best districts in the state. There are athletes on every team who can play on the DI level. Every team loves the game in our district. They come out ready to play and that makes it fun."
They said it
“We are like everybody else … we are itching to play. We have practiced and done drill after drill. It’s time to go against somebody else and see how we do. The challenge for us is making every play count..”
Don Gibson, Port Allen coach
District 8-2A
Defending champion: The Dunham School 10-2
2019 regular-season rewind: Dunham 9-1, 5-0; Episcopal 8-2, 4-1; Port Allen 4-6, 3-2; East Feliciana 5-4, 2-3; Capitol 4-6, 1-4; Northeast 2-8, 0-5.
2019 playoffs: Dunham (Division III semifinals); Episcopal (Division III quarterfinals), Capitol (2A quarterfinals), Port Allen (2A regional round), East Feliciana (2A regional round)
Top returning players: RB/LB, Kalante Wilson, WR Gabe Hitzman, DB Braylen Titus, OL Braden Augustus, Dunham; QB Dylan Mehrotra, DL Austin Sybrant, RB Ryan Armwood, DB Ethan Hook, Episcopal; ATH Jacoby Howard, WR/S Mikyle Franklin, RB/RB Stepen Springer, Port Allen; Rodriguez London, East Feliciana, ATH Frankie Dunn, East Feliciana; ATH Jacoby Bellazar, RB/LB Cedrick Brown, Capitol; WR Jerome Thompson, QB\FS D.J. Taylor.
Top games: Dunham at Episcopal, Oct. 30; Port Allen at Dunham, Nov. 13; Northeast at East Feliciana, Nov. 20.
What’s new: Corey Brownfield of Capitol and Darrius Matthews of East Feliciana are new head coaches.
Three and out
1: RECRUITING HUB: Each year, the league features its share of notable recruits with Episcopal’s Mehrotra (UAB) leading the way this year. EHS teammate Austin Sybrant is committed to Davidson.
Last year the top recruit was East Feliciana DB Caleb Anderson. Dunham’s Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) and Malcolm Roach (Texas, New Orleans Saints) of former league member Madison Prep are among the other notable district alums.
2: ONE STOP HAS IT ALL: Travis Bourgeois has spent all 26 years of his coaching career at Episcopal. He enters the season with a 139-83 record and is in his 21st year as head football coach. Bourgeois also serves as the Knights’ baseball coach and also worked as EHS’ girls basketball coach.
3: PLAYMAKER: Capitol’s Jacoby Bellazar was one of the area's best multi-purpose threats a year ago and helped the Lions advance to the 2A quarterfinals. He had 1,296 receiving yards, returned six kicks\punts for TDs and also had nine interceptions, six of which he returned for TDs.