Outstanding Wrestler
Rayden Ingram, Live Oak
Ending your career as an LHSAA champion is the goal for many high school wrestlers. The route Ingram took was just a bit unconventional.
Ingram knew the sport very well because he grew up watching two older brothers compete. But as a senior, he mastered the sport, finishing 36-0 with a LHSAA Division I title at 145 pounds.
“Over the last year Rayden was driven,” Live Oak coach Chris Collier said. “He studied video of himself and broke down what he did step by step. He looked at technique and everything he did because he wanted a state title so badly.
“Rayden used to be a high risk/high reward type of wrestler who took a lot of chances and that worked a lot of the time. As he studied it, Rayden locked in some basic things. He was just relentless.”
A key part of Ingram’s season was completing the triple crown for local wrestlers. It started with a first-place finish at the prestigious Louisiana Classic tournament and continued with a BR Metro title before winning a Division I title.
Ingram was voted the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weight classes at the Metro tourney before pinning his opponent in the LHSAA’s Division I tournament in 57 seconds. He finished with a career record of 124-25 for LOHS.
Collier credits Ingram for contributions a leader both on and off the mat.
“His work ethic was so incredible and that alone made him somebody to look up to,” Collier said. “Rayden would always show them things but he also talks to them about academics and other things. He set an example … he was the total package.”
Coach of the Year
Michael Vicknair, Dutchtown
The Division I Griffins had a breakout season for Vicknair, earning a fourth-place finish at the Metro tournament and an impressive eighth-place finish at the LHSAA’s Division I tourney.
A 15-9 dual meet record also was notable for Dutchtown in 2021-22. The Griffins also placed three wrestlers on the All-Metro first team.
First team
Lathan Hirschey, Live Oak
42-8 at 106 pounds
Grant Grizzaffi, Catholic
31-9 at 113 pounds
Cole Mire, Dutchtown
47-8 at 120 pounds
Watts Goodson, Catholic
36-5 at 126 pounds
Jon Michael Cuba, Catholic
37-16 at 132 pounds
Andrew Lusby, Live Oak
46-6 at 136 pounds
Foster Shank, Dutchtown
36-13 at 152 pounds
Santos Ramos, East Ascension
52-2 at 160 pounds
Kade Moran, Baton Rouge High
27-4 at 170 pounds
Thomas Domangue, Catholic
33-9 at 182 pounds
Hayden Harmes, Dutchtown
48-5 at 195 pounds
Jermaine Vessell, Catholic
22-14 at 220 pounds
Ashton Freeman, Zachary
18-3 at 285 pounds
Second team
106: Aiden Krass, East Ascension; 113: Jesse Maneckshaw, East Ascension; 120: Christian Worley, Catholic; 126: Luke Maneckshaw, East Ascension; 132: Cole Gros, Dutchtown; 138: Gregory Walker, East Ascension; 145: Voltaire Sanders, Zachary; 152: Donnie Middleton, Baton Rouge High; 160: Michael Price, Catholic; 170: Tyler Addison, Dutchtown; 182: Corey Holmes, East Ascension; 195: Jacob Schexnaydre, East Ascension; 220: Eli Latilois, Baton Rouge High; 285: David Russell, Catholic.
Teams selected by Baton Rouge area coaches