Most people are familiar with a hurry-up offense.
Ascension Catholic’s Benny Saia and Dutchtown's Guy Mistretta lead their teams into the newest phase of a hurry-up season that includes district games Thursday night.
“I don’t think it really hit me until we started preparing for this one,” Mistretta said. “In a normal season, you have five nondistrict games (before the district season) to clean up mistakes and gain experience.
“This year, because of COVID, none of us have that. Now I understand how tough it is for the teams that start district earlier than us. It is a different challenge.”
Mistretta’s Griffins (3-0) host Woodlawn (0-1) in a District 5-5A opener, while Ascension Catholic (2-0), ranked sixth in Class 1A, hosts White Castle (2-1) for a 7-1A opener at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium.
Both Ascension Parish-based games are set for 7 p.m. and help kick off Week 4 of the LHSAA’s eight-game, COVID-19-altered regular season.
“We play White Castle this week and East Iberville next week,” Saia said. “When I came here last year I did not know how significant these games were, but, of course, now I do. They are the ones that will decide the district title like they did last year.
“We are a relatively young football team with two games under our belts. The one thing you can’t buy is experience, and we’re learning. We need to get better every week. White Castle is a very talented team … the kind that can make you look bad if you get caught out of position.”
There are interesting ties between the teams and their opponents. Saia was the longtime coach at Dutchtown and was succeeded by Mistretta when he stepped down.
This is Marc Brown’s first year at White Castle, but Brown spent a season at East Iberville and knows the district and its teams well.
When Dutchtown lines up against Woodlawn the Griffins will see a familiar face in Panthers running back Amani Givens, who started his career at Dutchtown. Mistretta said Givens split time with the Griffins’ Dylan Sampson, who leads area 5A/4A rushers with 445 yards and four touchdowns, when the two were freshmen.
Woodlawn is coached by former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and faces a special challenge. Because of COVID-19 issues, the Panthers played their first game Saturday and lost to Class 3A Carroll of Monroe. Woodlawn sophomore quarterback Rickie Collins passed for a career-high 456 yards and four touchdowns in that game. Khai Prean leads Ascension Catholic with 311 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
“They have playmakers,” Mistretta said. “Third down on both sides of the ball will be crucial. We need to extend our drives and limit theirs.”