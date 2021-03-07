Gymnastics

At Baton Rouge High-Saturday

Girls

Team Scores: 1. St. Joseph 228.6

2. BRHS 223.2. 3. Caddo 195.65. 4. St. Amant 183.85. 5. Newman 176.0. 6. Dutchtown 112.25

Level 3 All-Around

1. Kristen Pulliam St. Joseph 38.95

2. Julia Bauer St. Joseph 38.05

3. Gavie Stevens St. Joseph 37.55

Level 4 All-Around

1. Leah Bennett Dutchtown 38.95

2. Chloe Duplessis St. Amant 38.55

3. Julia Dwelle St. Joseph 38.5

Level 8 All-Around

1. Amari Shaw BRHS 35.6

2. Megan Lestrade BRHS 35.25

3. Taylor McBride Dutchtown 35.05

Boys

Team Scores: 1. BRHS 315.7. 2. Caddo 166.2. 3. St. Amant 106.2

Level 5 All-Around

1. Jayke Fullerton BRHS 57.5

2. Julian Faust Caddo 56.7

3. Aiden Andre St. Amant 56.2

Level 10 All-Around

1. Andrew English BRHS 55.6

2. Jake Fernandez BRHS 50.2

3. Rhys Borders BRHS 48.1

View comments