Gymnastics
At Baton Rouge High-Saturday
Girls
Team Scores: 1. St. Joseph 228.6
2. BRHS 223.2. 3. Caddo 195.65. 4. St. Amant 183.85. 5. Newman 176.0. 6. Dutchtown 112.25
Level 3 All-Around
1. Kristen Pulliam St. Joseph 38.95
2. Julia Bauer St. Joseph 38.05
3. Gavie Stevens St. Joseph 37.55
Level 4 All-Around
1. Leah Bennett Dutchtown 38.95
2. Chloe Duplessis St. Amant 38.55
3. Julia Dwelle St. Joseph 38.5
Level 8 All-Around
1. Amari Shaw BRHS 35.6
2. Megan Lestrade BRHS 35.25
3. Taylor McBride Dutchtown 35.05
Boys
Team Scores: 1. BRHS 315.7. 2. Caddo 166.2. 3. St. Amant 106.2
Level 5 All-Around
1. Jayke Fullerton BRHS 57.5
2. Julian Faust Caddo 56.7
3. Aiden Andre St. Amant 56.2
Level 10 All-Around
1. Andrew English BRHS 55.6
2. Jake Fernandez BRHS 50.2
3. Rhys Borders BRHS 48.1