Finding good competition has become a dilemma for American Legion baseball coaches. With more teams giving up on summer programs, often turning their players over to travel teams, there are fewer teams to schedule.
Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet asked other state champion coaches what were they needed to do to improve and got a direct answer.
“We play each other,” Luquet was told. The teams take turns hosting a weekend tournament, inviting the top teams in their region to play against each other — like a mini-regional. So this weekend, defending Louisiana and Mid-South champion Gauthier Amedee is hosting the Louisiana Challenge.
The tournament begins Thursday and features five 2018 state champions and three of the other top teams in Louisiana. Action begins at East Ascension and Dutchtown and continues through Sunday’s championship game, scheduled for 3 p.m. at East Ascension.
Luquet said the tournament will showcase Louisiana talent, along with top teams from Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
“This tournament will give us an opportunity to see possibly one or two teams that will be playing in the 2019 World Series,” said Luquet, now in his third summer as coach of the Wombats. “Last year, when we attended our first tournament in Tennessee, we realized that we could compete with the top teams from across the country. But, prior to that, we were having trouble finding top-notch competition.”
The Bryant Black Sox won last year’s Arkansas American Legion state championship and were the defending Mid-South Regional champs before the Wombats beat them last summer. The Tupelo 49ers have won 15 Mississippi state titles. Columbia Post 19 of Tennessee has won three American Legion World Series titles. Troy (Ala.) Post 70 is the 3-time defending state champion and comes to Gonzales 7-0.
Gauthier Amedee (14-4) is the defending Louisiana state champion and Mid-South regional champion. GA made its fourth trip to the World Series last summer, losing in the semifinals to Las Vegas. The Southland Hogs (13-4) of Houma were in last year’s state tournament and have won two of three meetings with Gauthier Amedee this summer. Pedal Valves (16-5) was the 2016 and 2017 Louisiana state champion and a 2017 Mid-South Regional semifinalist. Hahnville based Otto Candies (16-9) had a 10-game winning streak until losing last weekend.
Louisiana Challenge
Thursday's schedule
Tupelo, Miss vs. Gauthier Amedee, 7 p.m., East Ascension
Bryant, Ark. vs. Pedal Valves, 4:30 p.m., Dutchtown
Columbia, Tenn. vs. Otto Candies, 7 p.m., Dutchtown