DENHAM SPRINGS — Solid pitching and timely hitting powered No. 15 Denham Springs to a 9-1 victory over No. 18 Mandeville Tuesday in a Class 5A bidistrict baseball playoff game played Tuesday at North Park.
Dalton Diez (5-1) scattered three hits, struck out six batters and retired the side in five straight innings for the Yellow Jackets. Diez had a one-hitter entering the seventh inning. Mandeville (17-10) scored one run in the top of the seventh on an RBI double by Ethan Delery.
Denham Springs (17-13) built a 9-0 lead through five innings. The Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the second inning, two in the fourth and three in fifth.
“The kids played well,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “Dalton did a great job on the mound and really competes. We played good defense behind him. We ran a couple of balls down in the outfield. We also had timely hitting.”
Denham Springs will travel to No. 2 Sam Houston for a best of three regional series that begins Friday in Moss Bluff.
Mandeville first-year coach Rickey Noland is a former Denham Springs player (2001-2004) and was a DSHS assistant last season.
“It was awesome playing against a team coached by Rickey Noland,” Carroll said. “I’m super proud of him and he’s going to be a very good coach.”
“We never really got anything going with the bats,” the 33-year-old Noland said. “Things didn’t go our way. We only have one goal and that’s to win a state championship. We came up short tonight, but we’re still making progress.”
Noland said he has a special bond with Carroll and having his team play at DSHS was meaningful.
“I love coach Carroll and learned a lot from him,” Noland said. “He’s a great coach, and doesn’t get as much credit as he should.”
Michael Cauble (5-2) took the loss for the Skippers. He worked two innings and and allowed four hits with three strikeouts.
Tyler Evans smashed an RBI triple to start the scoring in the second inning. Matt Delaney added an RBI single and Cade Doughty a single. Cauble had three walks in the inning.
Cauble was chased after hitting leadoff David Frye in the top of the third. Mandeville made two errors in the fourth inning and Frye had an RBI single for a 6-0 Denham lead.
Denham scored two of its three fifth inning runs by drawing walks to drive in runs. Reliever Trevor Avocato was able to get the third out on a strikeout in a bases loaded situation.
Denham had six hits in the game. Josh Preston had two hits.
“First pitch strike was a big thing for me tonight,” Denham’s Diez said. “I could work my off speed after that. We’re excited to be in the second round.”