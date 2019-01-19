Brusly sprinter Ta’la Spates has become a fixture on the winner’s stand in recent seasons, but it didn’t stop her from changing up her routine as she prepared for Saturday’s High School Qualifier indoor meet at LSU’s Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
The defending state champion in the indoor Division II 400, Spates decided that keeping a clear mind during the preceeding week would help her perform her best.
It was just what she needed.
Spates came up with a winning time of 57.35 seconds, and appears well-prepared to defend her title in the 400.
“It was a big PR (personal record) for me, and I was really excited about that,” Spates said. “I came out with a new strategy. Normally, I overthink but this whole week I told myself, ‘We’re not even going to think about the race, just enjoy the week.’ ”
The time has Spates taking aim at the Division II meet record time of 57.96, which was set by former Episcopal sprinter Rachel Misher in 2015. Spates will get her chance at the LHSAA indoor championship meet Feb. 16, also at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
Other athletes picking up wins included Baton Rouge High’s Logan Lewis, who won the girls shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 6¾ inches. Lewis was second at last year’s state meet to former Zachary athlete Kristian Jackson, but her winning throw on Saturday broke Jackson’s meet record of 42-8¾ set in 2016.
“I was battling (Jackson) for years,” said Lewis, who has thrown farther than 44 feet. “I’m just trying to keep my spirits up and stay focused on my goals.”
On the boys side, Broadmoor’s Donald Jones made a splash in the triple jump with a winning leap of 44-6¾. A football and basketball player, Jones said he has been training only two weeks.
Catholic High got a win from Collin Hedges in the 800 with a time of 2:00.74. Hedges came back to run the anchor leg for the Bears 4x800 team, which won with a time of 8:22.48. Catholic closed the meet with a win in the 4x400 (3:26.39).
Zachary multi-sport athlete Chris Hilton won the high jump with a leap of 6-10. Hilton, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Broncos 27-24 win over West Monroe for the Class 5A football championship, was third at last year’s state indoor meet at 6-6.
Also showing well were Episcopal’s Adele Broussard, St. Michael’s Heather Abadie and St. Joseph’s Lauren Hendry. Broussard won the 1,600 with a time of 5:23.08. Hendry, the defending champion in the 3,200, won that event at 11:39.07. She maintained a comfortable lead through the race and was close to her winning pace of 11:35.93 from the 2018 state meet.
Abadie won the pole vault with a height of 11-5 ¾. Only having trained for a year, the sophomore is looking forward to improving her results.
“I was trying to go 12 feet,” Abadie said. “Today makes a year that I’ve been training for the pole vault. Today felt good.”