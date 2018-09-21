Livonia jumped on homestanding McKinley thanks to the running of senior quarterback Kerri Wells, leading to a 36-0 victory.
It took a few drives for the Livonia offense to settle down before the running game started clicking.
A muffed punt by the Panthers on the opening possession set up Livonia at the Panthers 25-yard line.
Both teams tried to get the passing game going early with no luck as sacks on early downs hampered drives. Wells missed on his first four passes while McKinley starter Jordan Joseph didn’t completed but one pass for no gain in the first half.
The Panthers offense struggled in the first half with minus 13 yards after one quarter and minus 15 at halftime.
Wells and the Wildcats offense received great field possession for the second time after a special teams miscue on the first play of the second quarter. It took seven plays on a run-heavy drive, but Wells put Livonia up 8-0 after a 15-yard touchdown scamper.
Livonia had three drives that started deep in McKinley territory, two from the 35-yard line and one from the 25, converting two of those drives into points. Wells needed only one play to score from 25 yards out on his second touchdown of the night, putting the Wildcats up 16-0.
Livonia coach Marc Brown said Wells’ play was a big contributing factor in the win.
“He did a great job,” Brown said. “We tried to work on the passing game a little bit, but he made some plays with his feet. He’s a dynamic player, and he made things happen tonight.”
Joseph tried his best to evade the Livonia defensive linemen, but the senior quarterback was under constant pressure.
McKinley coach Robert Signater said the offense just couldn’t get the looks they wanted because protection kept breaking down.
“We couldn’t get anything going,” Signater said. “Livonia came to win, and we didn’t. It just wasn’t a good day for us in any facet of the game.”
Wells rushed for 91 yards in the first half with some elusive moves as the pocket collapsed multiple times.
With 4:20 to go in the first half, Shedron Cotton picked off Joseph and took it 55 yards for a touchdown to make it at 22-0 at halftime.
On the second half kickoff, Wildcats receiver Jacobi Bellazin returned the ball to the McKinley 25, but a holding call brought the return back to the 49.
Two plays later, McKinley got its first break with Keyshon Porter recovering a fumble.
Wells and Bellazin led a 65-yard drive to close the third quarter, ending it with a 15-yard TD pass from Wells to Bellazin that put Livonia up 30-0.