University coach Chris Mitchell knew what to expect from the Lusher Lions. He had seem them before, almost a year to the date.
“They’re much more improved,” Mitchell said of Lusher. “They’re older, they’re more mature. They’re a more confident team. I thought last year Lusher was a little young but had a lot of talent. Somehow we got really fortunate again today. I’m not going to lie, it was a really tough battle.”
The Cubs (18-3-2) won Friday’s semifinal matchup 3-1, 374 days after knocking the Lions (19-2-3) out in the Division III quarterfinal round in 2019. Friday’s win cemented the Cubs’ second consecutive state championship visit. UHS beat Loyola 5-4 to claim a Division III title a year ago. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships
The Cubs survived an onslaught of dangerous attacks from Lusher’s offense in the first 20 minutes of play, including a save in the 10th minute by freshman defender Jeffery Barker, who knocked Lions forward Aiden Kriek off the ball in the shadow of his own goal post.
The Cubs’ attack found its pace on a free kick from Zach Whisenand in the 28th minute, when Whisenand snuck a rolling shot underneath the feet of Lusher’s wall and out of reach of Lions goalkeeper Jourdan Schumacher. Whisenand added a second goal in the 35th, before finding Liam Moran in the box for the Cubs’ third and final goal of the night in the 63rd minute. A goal in the 76th minute by Kriek cost U-High goalkeeper Charlie McKenzie his third consecutive clean sheet in the playoffs, but otherwise had a sterling night in his coach’s eyes.
“Charlie was our leader last year and got us to the state championship game,” Mitchell said. “We were fortunate to win it. Lusher’s excellent on set pieces, corner kicks, long throw-ins, so when you have a guy like Charlie in the goal, it helps everybody have a calm sense of assurance back there. If we can’t get to it, we know he’s going to get to it.”
For all of the success that the Lions found moving the ball through the first 20 minutes of the first half, the results just didn’t show up on the scoreboard.
“We did well in the first 10,15,20 minutes, but then we might’ve gotten a little tired,” Barcelona said. “We might’ve saw an opportunity to get something going and went away from our gameplan. We gave up a couple of silly goals. At the end of the day, we didn’t put together the full 80 minutes. Even if we did put it together, it’s still a really tough game to win. They’re a tough team to score on.”