GONZALES — The non-district matchup featuring two ranked teams Friday night at Spartan Stadium quickly evolved into a wild shootout.
And the scoring continued until the clock struck zero.
East Ascension wrapped up a 42-41 victory over Warren Easton when its defense swallowed up Dayshawn Holmes near the goal line on a 2-point try with no time left.
A play earlier, the Eagles' senior quarterback had found Jewell Holmes on a 6-yard jump ball, and coach Jerry Phillips kept his offense on the field to go for the win.
But the EA defense, which surrendered 477 yards of offense on the night, stood strong.
"Fun, huh?" EA coach Darnell Lee said. "I'm so proud of our kids for fighting."
Ranked ninth in Class 5A, EA (3-1) relied heavily on a passing game led by quarterback Cameron Jones and receivers Steven McBride and Jyrin Johnson.
Dayshawn Holmes and running back Ashaad Clayton led an Easton offense that compiled 433 yards. Holmes rushed for 97 yards and passed for 163 more, but was intercepted twice. Clayton had 176 yards on 13 carries, including TD runs of 54 and 68 yards in the third quarter.
The Eagles (1-2), ranked eighth in the 4A poll, led 15-0 in the first quarter.
Jones completed 18 of 33 for 197 yards, leading an EA offense that finished with 323 total yards. McBride had five catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns, including two receiving touchdowns to help EA overcome the early deficit and go into halftime in a 21-21 tie.
As for Johnson, he had a big hand in the game's most surprising twist.
Following an interception by EA's Rionte Jones with about 4 minutes left, Lee trotted out Logan Kern for what appeared to be a 37-yard field goal try. Instead, holder Kullen Wheat, the junior varsity quarterback, raised up to find Johnson on the right sideline to complete a 20-yard strike and give EA the 42-35 lead.
Easton took over with 2 minutes left, driving from its own 20 in eight plays.
The Eagles nearly ran out of time when Dayshawn Holmes was stopped for a loss from the EA 3. Easton had no timeouts left. However, Holmes got the next play off in time, resulting in a touchdown as the clock expired.
"In this type of environment, you don't play for overtime," Phillips said. "You've got to go for the win."