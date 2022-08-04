Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is set to official announce his college commitment Saturday. However, LSU fans a tantalizing early fix in the form of a Thursday morning video on social media.
"There's no place like home. @LSU y'all wanna 'Set it Off?'," Sampson wrote in a post before listing plans for the his Saturday commitment at Catholic and an afterparty.
The video shows Sampson dressed in LSU gear from a school visit and includes highlights from his career at Catholic, along with LSU clips of other LSU greats, including JaMarr Chase. The LSU fight song is part of the background music.
Sampson is Louisiana's No. 3 recruit for the 2023, and No. 4 nationally among wide receivers, according to 247sports. Only Newman quarterback Arch Manning and Westgate safety Derek Williams are rated above the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Sampson in Louisiana.
LSU, Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M are Sampson's finalists. The social media post also includes the hashtag recently made popular by LSU players and commitments, #SheltonStays. Other hashtags listed include #GeauxTigers, #uncommitted, #OneofOne #WRU and #LockdownLouisiana.
As a junior, Sampson helped lead the Bears to the Division I select title.