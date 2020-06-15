Eric Randall III of Baker and Madison Prep’s Tyrell Raby played football together before going to different high schools. The defensive back duo moved a step closer to their goal of playing college football together by committing to Memphis.
“We’ve talked about playing together in college a while time,” Raby said. “And now we will get the chance to do that. And with the number of defensive backs they will lose after this year, the chance to play right away is there.”
Randall (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is projected as a safety, while Raby (6-1, 180) is expected to play cornerback. Both players are multi-purpose threats as wide receiver-defensive backs for their respective District 7-3A teams.
There was already plenty to like about the Tigers, starting with the fact that Memphis assistant coach/recruiting coordinator John Simon Jr., who played for Randall’s father, Baker head coach Eric Randall Jr. when he played at Southern Lab.
However, a virtual visit of the Memphis campus and football facilities was enough to convince both players to commit.
“Knowing coach Simon makes a difference,” Randall said. “Then when I saw the campus on the virtual tour, I was so impressed. The (football) facility is awesome. I want to major in architecture and as I looked at the buildings I started thinking how they designed and built them.”
Both players said they plan to visit the Memphis campus as soon as on-campus visits are possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raby, a three-star prospect is the Louisiana’s No. 20 player for 2021, according to 247sports. Raby’s other finalists were Louisiana Tech, Virginia Tech, Purdue and Virginia.
Randall, also a three-star prospect, is ranked No. 31 in the 247sports’ 2021 Louisiana list. His list of finalists included Louisiana Tech, Houston and Kansas State.