NOTE: Statistics submitted by local schools.
All classes
Rushing
25-400, Ra’suan Storks, Lutcher, 16.0 ypc, 8 TDs
31-344, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 11.1, 6 TDs
24-314, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 13.8, 6 TDs
17-299, Chris Boudreaux, East Iberville, 17.5, 3 TDs
28-268, Roderique Valentine, East Iberville, 9.6, 3 TDs
34-247, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 7.3, 1 TD
42-232, Hunter Beard, Catholic-PC, 5.5, 4 TDs
19-216, Donovan McCray, Mentorship Academy, 11.3, 3 TDs
27-207, JJ Doherty, Albany, 5 TDs
14-192, Pierce Patterson, Central, 3 TDs
20-188, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 3 TDs
19-187, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 1 TD
Passing
465, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 25-41-0, 6 TDs
448, JJ Doherty, Albany, 25-51-1, 6 TDs
418, Taylor Dupont, St. John, 31-59-5, 418 yards, 4 TDs
241, D’Wayne Winnfield, Lutcher, 14-19-0, 2 TDs
230, Jonathan Swift, Central, 13-17-1, 6 TDs
216, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 22-38-1, 1 TD
213, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 16-25-1, 1 TD
161, Czavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 15-29-1, 1 TD
Receiving
21-257, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 12,2 ypc., 3 TDs
7-155, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 22.1, 1 TD
4-147, Sam Scott, Lutcher, 2 TDs
6-126, Rhett Wolfe, Albany, 2 TDs
5-122, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs
5-119, Nick Daigle, St. John, 23.8, 1 TD
Punting
38.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 3-114, 38.0
37.0, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown 2-74, 37.0
36.2, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 5-181
35.1, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 9-316
34.5, Noah Detillier, Lutcher, 2-69
34.5, Seth Galyean, Albany, 2-69
Scoring
48, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 8 TDs
48, Ra’saun Starks, Lutcher, 8 TDs
40, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 6 TDs, 2 2-pt. PATs
30, JJ Doherty, Albany, 5 TDs
24, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 4 TDs
24, George Hart III, Catholic, 4 TDs
24, Hunter Beard, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs