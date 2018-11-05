1. University (10-0): Of course, one of Baton Rouge's two unbeaten teams ends up where it started the regular season in this poll — at No. 1. The Cubs have a first-round bye in the Division II select playoffs and begin their title defense next week.
Up next: St. Louis-Loyola winner
2. Catholic (9-1): The Bears’ lone loss was to U-High and since then they have won seveb straight games and the District 5-5A title. The rèsumè is better than a year ago when Catholic won its second Division I select title in three years. And like the Cubs, the Bears have a bye this week.
Up next: Holy Cross-St. Augustine winner
3. Zachary (8-2): It would be fair to argue that the defending champion Broncos are playing as well as anyone in the nonselect Class 5A bracket. It is no secret that Zachary relishes the postseason and all the challenges that the balanced/tough 5A bracket brings. Let the games begin.
Up next: Sulphur (5-5)
4. East Ascension (9-1): The Spartans padded their postseason rèsumè with a win over rival St. Amant in 5-5A last week. EAHS has all the tools to make a deep postseason run and work begins this week with a home game against an intriguing opponent.
Up next: East St. John
5. Southern Lab (9-1): Beating Kentwood on Friday night gave the Kittens the District 6-1A title that was on their to-do list. And now the march into the Division IV playoffs begins with a home game against No. 16 seed St. Mary’s, the team SLHS beat in the 2015 title game.
Up next: St. Mary’s (3-7)
6. Dunham (9-0): TCB — taking care of business is exactly what the Tigers did in their shutout of Episcopal last Friday that clinched the District 8-2A title. Like East Ascension, Dunham does not have a deep playoff run in its recent history. That may provide motivation during a Division III bye.
Up next: St. Thomas Aquinas-Catholic-New Iberia winner
7. Plaquemine (8-2): The Green Devils won another District 6-4A title on the road at Lutcher on Friday. Their run through the district, including big wins over Lutcher and Parkview Baptist moves them up in this poll. As a No. 8 seed, Plaquemine could be a surprise team on the 4A bracket.
Up next: Westgate (6-4)
8. Ascension Catholic (9-1): Yes, this Class 1A/Division IV team also makes a move up and for good reason. The Bulldogs’ lone loss was to Southern Lab by three points. Then ACHS beat the other 6-1A power, Kentwood. The Bulldogs and SLHS could meet in the Division IV final, but there is other business first.
Up next: Hanson Memorial (3-7)
9. St. Amant (7-3) and Walker (8-2): Sure, the Gators would have loved a win over East Ascension in Week 10. Just like Walker wanted a Week 10 win over Central. Up next is the 5A playoffs, and it will be interesting to see how both teams rebound.
Up next for St. Amant: Captain Shreve (7-3)
Up next for Walker: Hahnville (5-5)
On the outside looking in: Central (5-5), Denham Springs (6-4), East Feliciana (5-5), Livonia (8-2), Lutcher (6-4), St. James (6-4).