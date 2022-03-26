MONROE — Three individual champions and a runner-up team finish for St. Michael were the Baton Rouge area highlights on the final day of the LHSAA powerlifting meet at UL-Monroe’s Fant-Ewing Arena.
Central’s Kaiden Lang was the only local champion in the Division I-Class 5A competition Saturday. Liberty's Devin Wilson and St. Michael’s Ledamion Dixon were Division II-Class 4A champions.
West Monroe (Division I) and Bolton (Division II) were the team champions. Bolton finished with 44 points; St. Michael was next at 30.
West Monroe scored 36 points to edge St. Paul’s (34) in Division I. Woodlawn was fifth with 14 points, just ahead of sixth-place Denham Springs (12) in the Division I team standings.
St. Paul’s Chandler Loescher provided the day’s biggest highlight while competing in the Division I 242-pound class. Loescher’s bench press of 550 pounds set a composite record and is one of the top lifts in the nearly 40-year history of sport in Louisiana.
Lang had a lift a total that was 155 pounds better than the second-place competitor in the Division I 275-pound weight class. Lang opened with a squat of 710 pounds and had a deadlift of 690 to finish with a total lift of 1,700 pounds.
Wilson won the 220-pound weight class in Division II with a total lift 1,315. He had a deadlift of 560. Dixon was the Division II champion at 275 with a total lift of 1,535 that included a squat of 585 pounds.
Three area lifters were runner-up finishers in Division I — St. Amant’s Tyree Williams (148), Woodlawn’s Amani Givens (198) and Baton Rouge High’s Eli Latiolas (220).
The St. Michael duo of Sammy Tramonte (114) and Peter Nyguen (165) were second-place finishers and also helped the Warriors to their runner-up team finish.