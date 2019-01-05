Sometimes winning — and lots of it — can be hard. Just ask the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors and the 2007 New England Patriots. You’ll understand when you see the vacant spots in their trophy cases.
Even at the high school basketball level, it’s difficult to run at a peak level, mentally and physically, every game for 32 minutes. But the greats know how to turn it on at the right time and pull out wins at less than 100 percent.
Saturday’s 45-38 Girls Gold Division title victory for Lee High displayed that type of grit. Up against the two-time defending LHSAA Division IV state champions in Lafayette Christian, coach Valencia Wilson’s squad showed why they are a force to be reckoned with when the Division II playoffs come around.
“We showed that we’ll fight to the buzzer,” she said. “We didn’t have a great start, we started really slowly, but we showed that we wouldn’t give up.”
Wilson, not one to mince words in a timeout when they are necessary, may have understated the Patriots’ start. After a pair of free throws in the opening minute from Raegan Williams, Lee went 6:37 without a single point, as the Knights built an 11-2 lead.
Girls Gold Division MVP Diamond Hunter, who finished with a game-high 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists, ended the drought with a fast-break layup with 0:41 left in the quarter, finally able to take advantage of Lafayette Christian’s less-than-sharp start in the lane and in transition.
“They wanted it, and coach thought that they wanted it more than us,” Hunter said. “We had to get in our minds and wake up and start to find a groove.”
The shots the Patriots began the game missing started to fall. Iviona Hatch’s 3-pointer to open the second quarter started to turn the tables. She added a floater the next possession, followed by buckets in the lane from Williams and A’niya Lagarde. Hunter’s 3-pointer with 4:03 left in the half gave the Patriots their first lead since the opening minute at 17-16.
Lee led 21-20 at halftime but quickly fell behind again midway through the third period as the Knights found holes in their full-court press, finding the open girl on fast-breaks or making the extra pass for the open 3-pointer.
The Patriots trailed 29-25 with just two minutes left in the third quarter, when Wilson made her most impassioned speech in the huddle yet.
“I think that pumped them up and reminded them that we’re better than we were playing,” she said. “We just needed to play a little harder and want it more.”
Hunter, a junior guard, took her team for a ride, scoring 10 of her team’s next 13 points in a 2:46 span stretching to 6:29 left in the fourth quarter, handing the Patriots their largest lead, 38-29 — one they wouldn’t surrender.
Teammates Ceara Myers and Lagarde joined Hunter on the all-tournament team, along with Lafayette Christian’s Tamera Johnson and Bre Porter. Lagarde and Williams followed Hunter in scoring with seven points apiece, while Porter added a team-high 11 points for the Knights.