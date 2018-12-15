br.madisonpreptourney.121518_HS_737
Buy Now

Walker's Jalen Cook (14) attempts to get the layup past Sophie B. Wright's Damiree Burns (15) in a tournament, Friday, December 14, 2018, at Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys

Monday

Cristo Rey at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Livonia at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Delta Charter at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.

East Iberville at McKinley, 5 p.m.

Covington at Capitol, 5 p.m.

Northside at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Zachary at Tara, 5:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks at Broadmoor, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Doyle, 6 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Belaire at Tara, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Parkview Baptist at Runnels, 5 p.m.

Southern Lab at Belaire, 6 p.m.

St. Helena at McKinley, 6:30 p.m.

The Church Academy at East Feliciana, 6:30 p.m.

Tournament

Walker Christmas Challenge

At Walker High

Denham Springs vs. Jehovah-Jireh, noon

Madison Prep vs. Live Oak, 1:25 p.m.

University vs. Scotlandville, 2:50 p.m.

Ponchatoula vs. Dutchtown, 4:15 p.m.

Glen Oaks vs. East Ascension, 5:40 p.m.

St. Amant vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Walker vs. Amite, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Parkview Baptist at Catholic, 5 p.m.

Springfield at St. John, 5 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.

St. Martin’s at Doyle, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Walker Christmas Challenge

At Walker

Denham Springs vs. Amite, noon

Live Oak vs. Glen Oaks, 1:25 p.m.

St. Amant vs. University, 2:50 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Ponchatoula, 4:15 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Dutchtown, 5:40 p.m.

East Ascension vs. Scotlandville, 7:05 p.m.

Walker vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Lacassine at Doyle, 2 p.m.

Tournament

Walker Christmas Challenge

At Walker High

Live Oak vs. East Ascension, 10:30 a.m.

St. Amant vs. Amite, 11:55 a.m.

Ponchatoula vs. Glen Oaks, 1:20 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh vs. KIPP BTW, 2:45 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Denham Springs, 4:10 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Dutchtown, 5:35 p.m.

Walker vs. University, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday

Chapelle at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge at East Iberville, 6 p.m.

False River at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at The Church Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Plaquemine at Walker, 5 p.m.

Lee High at East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.

Albany at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Mentorship Academy at Central, 5:30 p.m.

East St. John at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.

Capitol at The Church Academy, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn at Belaire, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Livonia at West Feliciana, 5:30 p.m.

East Iberville at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Thursday

John Curtis at Zachary, 5 p.m.

False River Academy at Dunham, 5 p.m.

Belaire at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Baker, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Lady Cubs Holiday Classic

At University High

Glen Oaks vs. Dutchtown, 3:30 p.m.

Ellender vs. McKinley, 5 p.m.

University vs. Ursuline, 6:30 p.m.

Independence vs. Madison Prep, 8 p.m.

Friday

Amite at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.

Landry-Walker at Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.

Plaquemine at East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Baker, 6 p.m.

Tournament

Lady Cubs Holiday Classic

At University High

McKinley vs. Independence, 2 p.m.

Dutchtown vs. Madison Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline vs. Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

McKinley vs. University, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

St. Michael at St. John, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Denham Springs, 2 p.m.

Tournament

Lady Cubs Holiday Classic

At University High

Gym 1-New Gym

Independence vs. University, 10 a.m.

McKinley vs. Ursuline, 11:30 a.m.

Madison Prep vs. Fontainebleau, 1 p.m.

University vs. Ellender, 2:30 p.m.

Gym 2-Old Gym

Fontainebleau vs. Glen Oaks, 10 a.m.

Ellender vs. Dutchtown, 11:30 a.m.

Glen Oaks vs. Independence, 1 p.m.

View comments