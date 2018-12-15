Boys
Monday
Cristo Rey at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Livonia at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Delta Charter at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.
East Iberville at McKinley, 5 p.m.
Covington at Capitol, 5 p.m.
Northside at White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Zachary at Tara, 5:30 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Broadmoor, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Doyle, 6 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Belaire at Tara, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Parkview Baptist at Runnels, 5 p.m.
Southern Lab at Belaire, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at McKinley, 6:30 p.m.
The Church Academy at East Feliciana, 6:30 p.m.
Tournament
Walker Christmas Challenge
At Walker High
Denham Springs vs. Jehovah-Jireh, noon
Madison Prep vs. Live Oak, 1:25 p.m.
University vs. Scotlandville, 2:50 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. Dutchtown, 4:15 p.m.
Glen Oaks vs. East Ascension, 5:40 p.m.
St. Amant vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Walker vs. Amite, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Parkview Baptist at Catholic, 5 p.m.
Springfield at St. John, 5 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.
St. Martin’s at Doyle, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Walker Christmas Challenge
At Walker
Denham Springs vs. Amite, noon
Live Oak vs. Glen Oaks, 1:25 p.m.
St. Amant vs. University, 2:50 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Ponchatoula, 4:15 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Dutchtown, 5:40 p.m.
East Ascension vs. Scotlandville, 7:05 p.m.
Walker vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Lacassine at Doyle, 2 p.m.
Tournament
Walker Christmas Challenge
At Walker High
Live Oak vs. East Ascension, 10:30 a.m.
St. Amant vs. Amite, 11:55 a.m.
Ponchatoula vs. Glen Oaks, 1:20 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh vs. KIPP BTW, 2:45 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Denham Springs, 4:10 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Dutchtown, 5:35 p.m.
Walker vs. University, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday
Chapelle at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
False River at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at The Church Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Plaquemine at Walker, 5 p.m.
Lee High at East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.
Albany at Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Central, 5:30 p.m.
East St. John at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Capitol at The Church Academy, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Belaire, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Livonia at West Feliciana, 5:30 p.m.
East Iberville at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Thursday
John Curtis at Zachary, 5 p.m.
False River Academy at Dunham, 5 p.m.
Belaire at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Baker, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Lady Cubs Holiday Classic
At University High
Glen Oaks vs. Dutchtown, 3:30 p.m.
Ellender vs. McKinley, 5 p.m.
University vs. Ursuline, 6:30 p.m.
Independence vs. Madison Prep, 8 p.m.
Friday
Amite at Denham Springs, 5 p.m.
Landry-Walker at Scotlandville, 5:30 p.m.
Plaquemine at East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Baker, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Lady Cubs Holiday Classic
At University High
McKinley vs. Independence, 2 p.m.
Dutchtown vs. Madison Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline vs. Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
McKinley vs. University, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
St. Michael at St. John, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Denham Springs, 2 p.m.
Tournament
Lady Cubs Holiday Classic
At University High
Gym 1-New Gym
Independence vs. University, 10 a.m.
McKinley vs. Ursuline, 11:30 a.m.
Madison Prep vs. Fontainebleau, 1 p.m.
University vs. Ellender, 2:30 p.m.
Gym 2-Old Gym
Fontainebleau vs. Glen Oaks, 10 a.m.
Ellender vs. Dutchtown, 11:30 a.m.
Glen Oaks vs. Independence, 1 p.m.