East Ascension's Jaqunn Mitchell (11) celebrates with  Ahmond Diggs (73) after returning a punt for a touchdown against St. Amant, Friday, November 2, 2018, at East Ascension High School in Gonzales, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Thursday

Local area

Dutchtown 21 McKinley 2

Holy Cross 24, Live Oak 14

Livonia 46, Opelousas 7

Zachary 45, Belaire 0

Statewide

Arcadia 58, Lincoln Prep 6

Basile 40, Hamilton Christian Academy 6

Calvary Baptist 43, North Caddo 0

Cecilia 47, Beau Chene 3

Church Point 42, Port Barre 6

Covenant Christian 61, Houma Christian 31

DeRidder 48, Grant 8

Franklin Parish 26, West Ouachita 25

Lake Charles Prep 28, Jennings 7

Lusher 19, Haynes 7

McDonogh (35) 34, John F. Kennedy 13

Neville 17, Bastrop 12

Northwood-Shreve 56, Bossier 20

Oak Grove 33, Cedar Creek 12

Karr 21, Warren Easton 20

Sterlington 48 Richwood 21

St. Frederick 12 Delhi 8

West Jefferson 34, East Jefferson 33

West Monroe 55, Natchitoches Central 14

Woodlawn-Shreveport 42, Huntington 14

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Catholic 55, Broadmoor 20

Central 35, Walker 21

Denham Springs 14, Scotlandville 12

East Ascension 20, St. Amant 13

Parkview Baptist 44, Woodlawn 0

Plaquemine 35, Lutcher 19

St. Michael 35, Tara 14

Baton Rouge area

Ascension Catholic 35, St. John-Plaquemine 26

De La Salle 47, Donaldsonville 20

Dunham 42, Episcopal 0

East Feliciana 28, Northeast 8

East Iberville 40, White Castle 0

Jewel Sumner 20, Friendship Capitol 6

Kinder 23, West Feliciana 7

Loranger 35, Albany 34, OT

Madison Prep 41, Brusly 14

Mentorship 22, Glen Oaks 0

Opelousas Catholic 12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 0

Port Allen 31, Church Academy 0

St. Helena 39, Northlake Christian 12

Slaughter Community Charter 48, Ascension Christian 25

Southern Lab 28, Kentwood 9

St. Charles Catholic 13, St. James 7, OT

University 43, Baker 0

Statewide

Acadiana 35, Lafayette 14

Airline 35, Haughton 32

Amite 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Ascension Episcopal 40, West St. Mary 8

Assumption 48, Morgan City 7

Avoyelles 26, Peabody 20

Barbe 38, LaGrange 0

Belle Chasse 21, Helen Cox 20

Benton 44, B.T. Washington 22

Berwick 60, North Vermilion 29

Brother Martin 16, Jesuit 8

Bunkie 32, Lakeview 20

Caldwell Parish 13, Marksville 8

Carencro 41, Teurlings Catholic 34, OT

Catholic-NI 52, Franklin 6

Central Lafourche 49, Thibodaux 28

Comeaux 30, Sulphur 27

Country Day 56, South Plaquemines 22

Crowley 34, Pine Prairie 6

DeQuincy 35, Oakdale 33

Destrehan 49, Terrebonne 20

E.D. White 35, Vandebilt Catholic 20

East St. John 50, South Lafourche 0

Ecole Classique 14, Ridgewood 7

Erath 41, Abbeville 21

Evangel Christian 27, Captain Shreve 14

Ferriday 44, Beekman 0

General Trass (Lake Providence) 34, Rayville 19

Grand Lake def. South Cameron, forfeit

Green Oaks 37, Jonesboro-Hodge 22

Gueydan 64, Highland Baptist 0

Hahnville 48, H.L. Bourgeois 0

Hammond 22, Ponchatoula 17

Hannan 28, Bogalusa 20

Hanson Memorial 27, Centerville 20

Haynesville 48, Ringgold 20

Homer 46, Plain Dealing 0

Independence 48, Springfield 20

Iota 35, Eunice 34

Jena 40, Bolton 7

John Curtis 29, Shaw 3

John Ehret 39, Higgins 6

Kaplan 51, Patterson 28

LaSalle 34, Block 8

Lafayette Christian 56, Jeanerette 0

Lakeshore 68, Salmen 7

Landry-Walker 63, Chalmette 28

Leesville 47, St. Louis 34

Logansport 49, St. Mary’s 6

Loreauville 46, Delcambre 38

Mangham 52, Varnado 26

Mansfield 38, Lakeside 12

Many 21, Winnfield 0

Menard 14, Red River 6

Newman 56, Fisher 0

North DeSoto 35, Minden 28, OT

North Webster 32, Loyola College Prep 23

Notre Dame 55, Lake Arthur 19

Oberlin 55, Elton 8

Ouachita Christian 54, Delta Charter 0

Parkway 38, Southwood 24

Pearl River 23, Franklinton 13

Pickering 34, Vinton 14

Pine 47, Pope John Paul II 9

Riverside Academy 56, North Central 8

Rosepine 46, East Beauregard 8

Ruston 42, Pineville 16

Sacred Heart 40, Westminster Christian 0

Sam Houston 28, New Iberia 21

Slidell 17, Northshore 3

South Beauregard 26, Westlake 14

St. Martinville 30, Breaux Bridge 28

St. Thomas More 54, Rayne 10

Tioga 41, Buckeye 13

Union Parish 50, Wossman 45

Vermilion Catholic 44, Central Catholic 0

Vidalia 50, Delhi Charter 22

Washington-Marion 44, Iowa 7

Welsh 55, Ville Platte 0

Westgate 47, Northside 0

