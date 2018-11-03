Thursday
Local area
Dutchtown 21 McKinley 2
Holy Cross 24, Live Oak 14
Livonia 46, Opelousas 7
Zachary 45, Belaire 0
Statewide
Arcadia 58, Lincoln Prep 6
Basile 40, Hamilton Christian Academy 6
Calvary Baptist 43, North Caddo 0
Cecilia 47, Beau Chene 3
Church Point 42, Port Barre 6
Covenant Christian 61, Houma Christian 31
DeRidder 48, Grant 8
Franklin Parish 26, West Ouachita 25
Lake Charles Prep 28, Jennings 7
Lusher 19, Haynes 7
McDonogh (35) 34, John F. Kennedy 13
Neville 17, Bastrop 12
Northwood-Shreve 56, Bossier 20
Oak Grove 33, Cedar Creek 12
Karr 21, Warren Easton 20
Sterlington 48 Richwood 21
St. Frederick 12 Delhi 8
West Jefferson 34, East Jefferson 33
West Monroe 55, Natchitoches Central 14
Woodlawn-Shreveport 42, Huntington 14
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Catholic 55, Broadmoor 20
Central 35, Walker 21
Denham Springs 14, Scotlandville 12
East Ascension 20, St. Amant 13
Parkview Baptist 44, Woodlawn 0
Plaquemine 35, Lutcher 19
St. Michael 35, Tara 14
Baton Rouge area
Ascension Catholic 35, St. John-Plaquemine 26
De La Salle 47, Donaldsonville 20
Dunham 42, Episcopal 0
East Feliciana 28, Northeast 8
East Iberville 40, White Castle 0
Jewel Sumner 20, Friendship Capitol 6
Kinder 23, West Feliciana 7
Loranger 35, Albany 34, OT
Madison Prep 41, Brusly 14
Mentorship 22, Glen Oaks 0
Opelousas Catholic 12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 0
Port Allen 31, Church Academy 0
St. Helena 39, Northlake Christian 12
Slaughter Community Charter 48, Ascension Christian 25
Southern Lab 28, Kentwood 9
St. Charles Catholic 13, St. James 7, OT
University 43, Baker 0
Statewide
Acadiana 35, Lafayette 14
Airline 35, Haughton 32
Amite 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Ascension Episcopal 40, West St. Mary 8
Assumption 48, Morgan City 7
Avoyelles 26, Peabody 20
Barbe 38, LaGrange 0
Belle Chasse 21, Helen Cox 20
Benton 44, B.T. Washington 22
Berwick 60, North Vermilion 29
Brother Martin 16, Jesuit 8
Bunkie 32, Lakeview 20
Caldwell Parish 13, Marksville 8
Carencro 41, Teurlings Catholic 34, OT
Catholic-NI 52, Franklin 6
Central Lafourche 49, Thibodaux 28
Comeaux 30, Sulphur 27
Country Day 56, South Plaquemines 22
Crowley 34, Pine Prairie 6
DeQuincy 35, Oakdale 33
Destrehan 49, Terrebonne 20
E.D. White 35, Vandebilt Catholic 20
East St. John 50, South Lafourche 0
Ecole Classique 14, Ridgewood 7
Erath 41, Abbeville 21
Evangel Christian 27, Captain Shreve 14
Ferriday 44, Beekman 0
General Trass (Lake Providence) 34, Rayville 19
Grand Lake def. South Cameron, forfeit
Green Oaks 37, Jonesboro-Hodge 22
Gueydan 64, Highland Baptist 0
Hahnville 48, H.L. Bourgeois 0
Hammond 22, Ponchatoula 17
Hannan 28, Bogalusa 20
Hanson Memorial 27, Centerville 20
Haynesville 48, Ringgold 20
Homer 46, Plain Dealing 0
Independence 48, Springfield 20
Iota 35, Eunice 34
Jena 40, Bolton 7
John Curtis 29, Shaw 3
John Ehret 39, Higgins 6
Kaplan 51, Patterson 28
LaSalle 34, Block 8
Lafayette Christian 56, Jeanerette 0
Lakeshore 68, Salmen 7
Landry-Walker 63, Chalmette 28
Leesville 47, St. Louis 34
Logansport 49, St. Mary’s 6
Loreauville 46, Delcambre 38
Mangham 52, Varnado 26
Mansfield 38, Lakeside 12
Many 21, Winnfield 0
Menard 14, Red River 6
Newman 56, Fisher 0
North DeSoto 35, Minden 28, OT
North Webster 32, Loyola College Prep 23
Notre Dame 55, Lake Arthur 19
Oberlin 55, Elton 8
Ouachita Christian 54, Delta Charter 0
Parkway 38, Southwood 24
Pearl River 23, Franklinton 13
Pickering 34, Vinton 14
Pine 47, Pope John Paul II 9
Riverside Academy 56, North Central 8
Rosepine 46, East Beauregard 8
Ruston 42, Pineville 16
Sacred Heart 40, Westminster Christian 0
Sam Houston 28, New Iberia 21
Slidell 17, Northshore 3
South Beauregard 26, Westlake 14
St. Martinville 30, Breaux Bridge 28
St. Thomas More 54, Rayne 10
Tioga 41, Buckeye 13
Union Parish 50, Wossman 45
Vermilion Catholic 44, Central Catholic 0
Vidalia 50, Delhi Charter 22
Washington-Marion 44, Iowa 7
Welsh 55, Ville Platte 0
Westgate 47, Northside 0