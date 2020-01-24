Catholic High and Country Day battled each other hard on a night when neither team’s top scorer was on his game Friday night.
But the Bears had a little bit better backup plan as London Scott scored 20 points, and Catholic held off a second-half surge for a 75-62 victory at the Catholic High gym.
It was the seventh consecutive victory for Catholic (24-2), No. 3 in the Division I power rankings. The loss stopped a three-game winning streak for Country Day (7-12), the No. 11 team in Division IV and last year’s Division III state champion.
Catholic struggled with its shooting at the outset and led 11-5 after one period but pulled away with a 23-point second quarter for a 34-18 halftime lead. Eight players scored for the Bears.
Scott scored 11 of his points in the third quarter and then started the fourth with two dunks that woke up the crowd. Catholic’s leading scorer, Kentrell Garnett, was held scoreless in the first quarter but finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
“I felt like we were playing with a lot of energy at the start, getting a lot of great shots and they weren’t falling for us,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “We had a lot of opportunities. The message was stay the course. I loved the way we were playing. We just had to find the rhythm to knock down the shots.
"They did a really good job on Kentrell, and he still got some baskets but we’ve got good players all over. When a team is game-planning one way, we’ve got the players to make up for it in other areas. London did a great job finishing at the rim.”
The Cajuns’ leading scorer Justin Ibieta was plagued by foul trouble and sat for more than half of the first half. He was held to four points in the first half and finished with 23. Xane Hunter had 22 points for Country Day.
Ibieta picked up his first foul on the game’s first possession and sat down with his second with 5:12 left in the first quarter. He returned in the second quarter with 6:55 left but was called for charging with 2:35 before halftime.
“We can’t play without Ibieta,” Country Day coach Mike McGuire said. “Some tough calls. It was an uphill battle, but I thought we battled the second half. Xane Hunter had a great game.
“(Catholic) is terrific; they’ve got a really nice club. They outplayed us. They’ve got seniors and are tough-minded. They pressured us and took us out of our stuff. They played really well, and we didn’t.”
Ibieta scored seven consecutive points to cut an 18-point deficit to 11 and the visitors twice cut the lead to nine points on baskets by Hunter and Gabe Kohlmaier. But Catholic kept answering as Cavana made a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in the third quarter, and Scott threw down his two dunks to start the fourth.