Add another honor to the list of accomplishments for LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr. of The Dunham School. Stingley was named the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year on Thursday.
Stingley, rated the nation’s top player for the class of 2019 as a cornerback by rivals.com, was also one of three finalists for the national award, according to a Gatorade news release on Thursday, which also included video.
"This was pretty crazy," Stingley said. "We really had no idea when it would come out or what it might be getting. But it is a big honor to be one of the finalists. I did not really expect anything like this."
Senior running back Jake Smith of Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, won the award. Junior quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei of Bellflower, Calif., was the other finalist.
“Honors like this don’t come along very often for players in Baton Rouge, and this is the first for a Dunham player,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said of the state award. “Derek is very deserving. When you talk about national honors, you know it includes great players. The Gatorade award takes the other intangibles into account — things like academics, leadership and service to the community. Derek fits that description.”
Stingley added, "All of us who were up for this award are more than just football players. It is nice to be recognized for doing things besides football."
For his career, Stingley had 27 interceptions, 17 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 kick/punt returns for touchdowns. Dunham lost in the Division III select quarterfinals to finalist Catholic-New Iberia last month.