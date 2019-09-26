Football schedule

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local/area

Capitol 42, Lusher 21

Broadmoor 10, Northeast 8

St. John 10, Belaire 8

Statewide

Ascension Episcopal 41, Jeanerette 8

Bunkie 35, Block 2

McDonogh (35) 6, G.W. Carver 3

St. Edmund 47, Highland Baptist 0

West St. Mary 42, Houma Christian 6

Friday

5A/4A

Central (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium

Assumption (8-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Kentwood (9-2A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at South Plaquemines (11-2A)

Landry-Walker (10-4A) at Walker (4-5A)

Karr (10-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial

Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Warren Easton (11-4A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary

McKinley (5-5A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Livonia (6-4A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

Belaire (7-4A) at St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A)

West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

St. Michael (7-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

Westgate (5-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Belaire

Local/area

Baker (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Brusly (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Olympia

University (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

Mentorship (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at DeQuincy (5-2A)

Dunham (7-2A) at Hannan (8-3A)

East Marion (Miss.) at Bogalusa (8-3A)

Loranger (8-3A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)

Franklinton (9-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

South Lafourche (8-4A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

Destrehan (7-5A) at St. James (9-3A)

Westlake (4-3A) at East Feliciana (7-2A)

Episcopal (7-2A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)

Cohen (11-2A) at Port Allen (7-2A)

DeLaSalle (11-3A) at Amite (9-2A)

Northlake Christian (10-2A) at Independence (8-2A)

Pine (9-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)

Pearl River (9-4A) at Springfield (9-2A)

St. Helena (8-2A) at Lafayette Christian (6-2A)

Slaughter Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (8-2A)

Riverside (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field

East Iberville (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Livingston Collegiate (11-4A)

Westminster Christian (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

White Castle (7-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Silliman (MAIS 5-3A) at Adams Country Christian (MAIS 5-3A)

Saturday

Local/area

Louisiana School for the Deaf at South Carolina School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Central 3, Denham Springs 0

Central 25 25 25

Denham Springs 16 12 21

Team leaders: CENTRAL: M. Stephens (8 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks), M. Fralick (17 assists, 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), G. Bossier (23 assists, 3 digs)

Dunham 3, St. Michael 0

St. Michael 16 12 17

Dunham 25 25 25

Team leaders: ST. MICHAEL: Lexi Gonzalez (5 kills, 13 digs), Katlyn DeJan (3 kills, dig), Karleigh Bourgoyne (2 kills, 10 digs, 13 assists); DUNHAM: Hannah Pixley (13 kills, 14 digs), Kennedy Stewart (5 kills, 5 blocks), Kayla Hurst (3 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces, 24 assists), Nicole Perkowski (16 digs, 5 aces).

Family Christian 3, Runnels 2

Runnels 23 14 25 25 9

Family Christian 25 25 14 19 15

Team leaders: FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Lexi Rachal (11 assists, 11 kills), Lindi Rachal (21 digs). Team records: Runnels 2-11, 1-1 Division V, District 4; Family Christian 6-6, 1-0

Northeast 3, Istrouma 1

Northeast 25 22 25 25

Istrouma 9 25 13 11

Team leaders: NORTHEAST: Abeonna Banks (15 kills, 10 aces, 9 digs, 3 blocks), Destiny Turner (9 kills, 5 aces); ISTROUMA: Brianna Battley (6 kills, 2 blocks), Rikerria Hebert (2 kills, 9 digs). Team records: Northeast 16-7; Istrouma 13-7

St. Joseph’s 3, Baton Rouge High 0

St. Joseph’s 25 25 25

Baton Rouge High 12 19 10

Team leaders: ST. JOSEPH'S: Julia Dwelle (8 kills, 2 digs), Morgan Perry (8 kills, 2 digs), Semoine Morris (10 digs, 4 aces, 4 assists), Katie Polson (7 digs, 19 assists); BATON ROUGE HIGH: Starr Smith (8 kills, 2 digs), Nia Spears (5 kills, 4 blocks), Hailey Langlois (3 digs, 14 assists). Team records: St. Joseph 10-9, 2-0; Baton Rouge High 8-7, 1-1 District 3-5A

Zachary 3, Madison Prep 0

Zachary 25 25 25

Madison Prep 23 21 19

Team leaders: ZACHARY: Kelsey White (5 kills, ace, 7 digs, 6 blocks), Kyra Woods (7 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs)Audrey Poche (5 aces, 9 digs); MADISON PREP: Terrica Gray (2 kills, 3 assists, 15 digs), Jakira Brown (8 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks), Tykira Tate (16 assists, 5 digs).

Cross country polls

Boys composite rankings

Rank Team Points

1. Catholic (9) 99

2. St. Paul’s 82

3. Ruston (1) 73

4. Brother Martin 71

5. Episcopal 58

6. Jesuit 39

7. University 30

8. Teurlings 25

9. Mandeville 18

10 Airline 16

Others receiving votes: Menard, Holy Cross, E.D. White, St. Michael, Zachary.

Girls composite rankings

Rank Team Points

1. St. Joseph’s (10) 100

2. Vandebilt 83

3. St. Michael 71

4. Mt. Carmel 70

5. Mandeville 55

6. St. Scholastica 41

7. Newman 25

8. Ruston 18

9. Lusher 15

10. West Monroe 14

Others receiving votes: Dutchtown, Sacred Heart-NO, Urusline, Episcopal, Dominican, Fontainebleau, Teurlings, Live Oak

