Football schedule
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local/area
Capitol 42, Lusher 21
Broadmoor 10, Northeast 8
St. John 10, Belaire 8
Statewide
Ascension Episcopal 41, Jeanerette 8
Bunkie 35, Block 2
McDonogh (35) 6, G.W. Carver 3
St. Edmund 47, Highland Baptist 0
West St. Mary 42, Houma Christian 6
Friday
5A/4A
Central (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium
Assumption (8-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Kentwood (9-2A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at South Plaquemines (11-2A)
Landry-Walker (10-4A) at Walker (4-5A)
Karr (10-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial
Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Warren Easton (11-4A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Gonzales Primary
McKinley (5-5A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
Livonia (6-4A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
Belaire (7-4A) at St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A)
West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
St. Michael (7-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
Westgate (5-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Belaire
Local/area
Baker (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Brusly (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Olympia
University (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
Mentorship (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at DeQuincy (5-2A)
Dunham (7-2A) at Hannan (8-3A)
East Marion (Miss.) at Bogalusa (8-3A)
Loranger (8-3A) at Covenant Christian (8-1A)
Franklinton (9-4A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
South Lafourche (8-4A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
Destrehan (7-5A) at St. James (9-3A)
Westlake (4-3A) at East Feliciana (7-2A)
Episcopal (7-2A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)
Cohen (11-2A) at Port Allen (7-2A)
DeLaSalle (11-3A) at Amite (9-2A)
Northlake Christian (10-2A) at Independence (8-2A)
Pine (9-2A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A)
Pearl River (9-4A) at Springfield (9-2A)
St. Helena (8-2A) at Lafayette Christian (6-2A)
Slaughter Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (8-2A)
Riverside (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at NRG Field
East Iberville (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Livingston Collegiate (11-4A)
Westminster Christian (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
White Castle (7-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Silliman (MAIS 5-3A) at Adams Country Christian (MAIS 5-3A)
Saturday
Local/area
Louisiana School for the Deaf at South Carolina School for the Deaf, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Central 3, Denham Springs 0
Central 25 25 25
Denham Springs 16 12 21
Team leaders: CENTRAL: M. Stephens (8 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks), M. Fralick (17 assists, 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), G. Bossier (23 assists, 3 digs)
Dunham 3, St. Michael 0
St. Michael 16 12 17
Dunham 25 25 25
Team leaders: ST. MICHAEL: Lexi Gonzalez (5 kills, 13 digs), Katlyn DeJan (3 kills, dig), Karleigh Bourgoyne (2 kills, 10 digs, 13 assists); DUNHAM: Hannah Pixley (13 kills, 14 digs), Kennedy Stewart (5 kills, 5 blocks), Kayla Hurst (3 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces, 24 assists), Nicole Perkowski (16 digs, 5 aces).
Family Christian 3, Runnels 2
Runnels 23 14 25 25 9
Family Christian 25 25 14 19 15
Team leaders: FAMILY CHRISTIAN: Lexi Rachal (11 assists, 11 kills), Lindi Rachal (21 digs). Team records: Runnels 2-11, 1-1 Division V, District 4; Family Christian 6-6, 1-0
Northeast 3, Istrouma 1
Northeast 25 22 25 25
Istrouma 9 25 13 11
Team leaders: NORTHEAST: Abeonna Banks (15 kills, 10 aces, 9 digs, 3 blocks), Destiny Turner (9 kills, 5 aces); ISTROUMA: Brianna Battley (6 kills, 2 blocks), Rikerria Hebert (2 kills, 9 digs). Team records: Northeast 16-7; Istrouma 13-7
St. Joseph’s 3, Baton Rouge High 0
St. Joseph’s 25 25 25
Baton Rouge High 12 19 10
Team leaders: ST. JOSEPH'S: Julia Dwelle (8 kills, 2 digs), Morgan Perry (8 kills, 2 digs), Semoine Morris (10 digs, 4 aces, 4 assists), Katie Polson (7 digs, 19 assists); BATON ROUGE HIGH: Starr Smith (8 kills, 2 digs), Nia Spears (5 kills, 4 blocks), Hailey Langlois (3 digs, 14 assists). Team records: St. Joseph 10-9, 2-0; Baton Rouge High 8-7, 1-1 District 3-5A
Zachary 3, Madison Prep 0
Zachary 25 25 25
Madison Prep 23 21 19
Team leaders: ZACHARY: Kelsey White (5 kills, ace, 7 digs, 6 blocks), Kyra Woods (7 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs)Audrey Poche (5 aces, 9 digs); MADISON PREP: Terrica Gray (2 kills, 3 assists, 15 digs), Jakira Brown (8 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks), Tykira Tate (16 assists, 5 digs).
Cross country polls
Boys composite rankings
Rank Team Points
1. Catholic (9) 99
2. St. Paul’s 82
3. Ruston (1) 73
4. Brother Martin 71
5. Episcopal 58
6. Jesuit 39
7. University 30
8. Teurlings 25
9. Mandeville 18
10 Airline 16
Others receiving votes: Menard, Holy Cross, E.D. White, St. Michael, Zachary.
Girls composite rankings
Rank Team Points
1. St. Joseph’s (10) 100
2. Vandebilt 83
3. St. Michael 71
4. Mt. Carmel 70
5. Mandeville 55
6. St. Scholastica 41
7. Newman 25
8. Ruston 18
9. Lusher 15
10. West Monroe 14
Others receiving votes: Dutchtown, Sacred Heart-NO, Urusline, Episcopal, Dominican, Fontainebleau, Teurlings, Live Oak