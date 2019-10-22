Class 5A
First-place votes in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (10) 7-0 120 1
2. Catholic-BR 7-0 107 2
3. Rummel 6-0 100 3
4. West Monroe 6-1 90 4
5. Acadiana 7-0 83 5
6. Hahnville 7-0 59 6
7. Airline 6-1 55 7
8. Alexandria 6-1 46 8
9. Zachary 4-2 38 9
10. Haughton 6-1 27 10
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 24, East Ascension 6, Thibodaux 6, Destrehan 5, Central-BR 3, Walker 2, Ruston 2, Dutchtown 1, Sam Houston 1, Scotlandville 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lakeshore (9) 7-0 118 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 5-2 97 2
3. Karr 4-2 85 3
4. Neville 5-2 83 4
5. Bastrop 6-1 74 6
6. Tioga 7-0 70 7
7. Assumption 6-1 60 9
8. Carencro 6-1 50 10
9. Northwood 5-2 42 5
10. Leesville 5-2 30 8
Others receiving votes: Eunice 22, Minden 12, Westgate 11, Breaux Bridge 11, Evangel 8, Warren Easton 5, DeRidder 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. James (6) 7-0 116 1
2. Sterlington (4) 6-0 114 2
3. University 5-2 87 3
4. Loranger 6-0 84 4
5. Iota 6-1 81 5
6. Madison Prep 6-1 69 6
7. Union Parish 4-3 49 7
8. De La Salle 3-3 44 8
9. Marksville 8-1 37 9
10. Caldwell Parish 6-1 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Wossman 20, Loyola 14, Bossier 12, Lake Charles Prep 12, North Webster 6, Baker 4, Jena 3.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Newman (5) 7-0 115 2
2. Lafayette Christian (4) 6-1 112 3
3. Notre Dame (1) 6-1 102 1
4. Ferriday 6-1 90 4
5. St. Charles 6-1 78 5
6. Amite 5-2 70 6
7. Dunham 6-1 60 7
8. Kentwood 4-3 44 8
9. Many 4-3 42 9
10. Catholic-New Iberia 4-3 32 10
Others receiving votes: Pine 20, Mangham 10, Lakeview 2, Episcopal-BR 2, Avoyelles 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Calvary Baptist (9) 7-0 119 1
2. Ascension Catholic (1) 6-0 111 2
3. Vermilion Catholic 6-1 89 3
4. Southern Lab 3-3 83 5
5. Ouachita Christian 6-1 81 6
6. Oberlin 7-0 62 10
7. Oak Grove 4-3 59 4
8. West St. John 4-3 48 10
9. Opelousas Catholic 6-1 43 7
10. Haynesville 4-3 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Country Day 25, East Iberville 11, Cedar Creek 9, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 7, Grand Lake 5, White Castle 1.