Tanika Jones isn’t sure her only son, Emery Jr., realizes the almost paternal stance he’s taken in their 17-year relationship, almost a role reversal of sorts.
“Sometimes I think he believes he’s the parent,” she joked. “He always thinks he’s my protector and takes that very seriously.”
Since the death of his father Emery Sr. in 2011, it’s become instinctual for Emery Jr. to cast a watchful eye over his mother and four sisters, the youngest of which still lives at home.
That trait — the protective shield — has translated to the football field where during last week’s Division I state semifinal Emery Jones Jr., an LSU commitment, picked up an oncoming rusher from St. Paul’s and promptly planted him in the Memorial Stadium turf 35 yards away from his quarterback Daniel Beale.
“He looks at his team as his brothers,” Tanika said. “He does what he’s supposed to do.”
If this year’s Catholic High team had a face it would be that of Jones — a mammoth 6-foot-5, 330-pounder — who is regarded as the consummate teammate and unquestioned leader.
“He epitomizes everything we want in a Catholic High football player,” CHS first-year football coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “He’s a cut above in terms of work ethic and class. He’s a student (3.4 GPA/20 ACT), a Christian and family guy. He’s a rare breed on the field as well.”
More than four months have passed since Jones committed to LSU, also pulling back the curtain to reveal the pain still associated with the loss of his father to a heart attack 10 years before at the age of 40.
Emery Jr. was just 6, but the impact of their time together was obvious during a 77-second video that was more of a tribute to Emery Jones Sr., a person that’s been a driving force in his son’s life.
“My dad, even though he hasn’t been here, has been a big part of my life, my motivation to keep going,” Emery Jr. said. “I wanted to focus it on my dad and my mom.”
Tanika and Emery Sr. were overjoyed by the birth of their only son. It came during a heart-wrenching time in their lives where after a miscarriage, they celebrated the arrival of the baby nicknamed EJ, someone they believed would one day captivate the world.
“When he was born, there was just something special about him,” Tanika said. “Me and his dad always said this boy is going to do something great. I miss his dad and I know he misses him.”
Jones has been a pillar of Catholic’s offensive line for the past two years, not just for his ability to block and protect but for his knack of uniting people toward a common goal.
He’s become a Class 5A first team All-Stater and four-star prospect through hard work. His achievements also include being the nation’s No. 145 overall prospect and No. 6 offensive tackle according to Rivals.com and despite a coaching change, remains committed to LSU.
“My dad told me I would be great in anything I did,” said Jones, who will play Jan. 2 in the Under Armour All-American game. “That’s always sat in the back of my mind. It’s been a goal to go to the NFL. But as far as me being here, I could have never imagined this.”