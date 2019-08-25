Catholic High has been where East Ascension wants to go. That fact and all the traditional rivalries puts the District 5-5A race in sharp focus.
“The last two years there has been a lot of interest in our game with Catholic,” East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said. “It was a big win for us two years ago and last year they had something to prove and certainly did that. There is a lot to do before that (game on Oct. 11). And it would be foolish to take anything for granted in this district.”
The six-team district is built on the foundation of Catholic and three Ascension Parish schools — Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant. Catholic has won two Division I select titles in the past four years and has played in two straight title games. St. Amant, Dutchtown and EAHS have all advanced to the 5A quarterfinals in the last decade. But the rise of East Ascension a year ago was notable.
The Spartans had not been to the quarterfinals since 2004. Like Catholic, EAHS finished 11-2. But after losing by seven points in 2017, it was the Bears who raced out to a 38-0 lead a year ago in a 51-21 win over EAHS. Catholic went on to finish in the Division I select runner-up. And the Spartans made a deep playoff run.
“That was a game a lot of people looked forward to the last two years for sure,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta. “And I’m sure they will look forward to it again. But this really is a great district with St. Amant, Dutchtown and East Ascension. Great teams and coaches, which helps prepares all of us for the playoffs.”
McKinley has a new coach in Richard Oliver. Broadmoor dropped down to Class 4A in the LHSAA’s new two-year classification plan and Woodlawn moves up from 4A. The Panthers have a new head coach too — former Glen Oaks and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall. Both coaches have rebuilding projects and figure to be on the outside looking in.
The view for this District 5-5A race will be interesting. Catholic will again rely on its offensive and defensive lines. East Ascension also has size up front and returns the key pieces to be dynamic on defense again. Need a common thread? Each team has a new senior starter at quarterback.
Jackson Thomas takes over for Catholic after playing back-up the past two seasons. Thomas has started several games, including the EAHS-Catholic game two years ago. Running backs LC Benjamin, Braelen Morgan and Josh Parker are in the backfield. Rice commitment Brian Hibbard and Connor Finucane help lead the lineman.
“This is a day we knew has been coming, and we’re excited about it,” Fertitta said. “Jackson may surprise a lot of people, but certainly not us. He was the district MVP in baseball last spring, and he has played in big games for us in the past. He is definitely ready for this.”
East Ascension’s Cameron Jones doesn’t have Thomas' experience. But he did showcase a strong arm and athleticism when called upon. The recent addition of 6-foot-5 Hobert Grayson IV offers another option. Grayson, an EAHS basketball standout, hasn’t played football since the sixth grade but ran a few plays in last week’s scrimmage against Central.
Another possibility could be teaming Grayson on the outside with a corps of receivers led by 6-3 Steven McBride. Reliable Ethan Bagwell is back at running back. Finucane is a two-way lineman who plays a key role in Catholic’s defense. EAHS has two defensive lineman who weigh over 290 pounds and linebacker Javon Carter also splits time as a pass rusher.
Waiting in the wings are St. Amant and Dutchtown. Each team has a quarterback battle in progress just days ahead of the jamboree play. But there are pluses, too.
“We will have to rely on the defense while we figure some things out on offense,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “I like this group. We have a strong underclass group that has a chance to be very good, so it will good to see them get experience on the varsity level and see how we progress and grow.”
Dutchtown returns experience on the offensive line led by Riley Lawrence. Linebacker Johmel Jolla leads the defense.
“We have some questions to answer,” DHS coach Guy Mistretta said. “But we feel good about where we are.”
PROJECTED FINISH
CATHOLIC
HEAD COACH: Gabe Fertitta
2018 RECORD: 11-2
BIGGEST STRENGTH: The size and consistency of the offensive and defensive lines.
BIGGEST NEED: To avoid injuries at some skill positions.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jackson Thomas, OL Brian Hibbard, DL/OL Connor Finucane, LB Patrick Delatte.
EAST ASCENSION
HEAD COACH: Darnell Lee
2018 RECORD: 11-2
BIGGEST STRENGTH: A versatile defensive front with size and a large senior class.
BIGGEST NEED: Depth at some positions, including the offensive line.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WR Steven McBride, OL Gavin Soniat, LB Da Jon Jones, LB/DL Javon Carter.
DUTCHTOWN
HEAD COACH: Guy Mistretta
2018 RECORD: 5-6
BIGGEST STRENGTH: A versatile defense that must lead the way early in the season.
BIGGEST NEED: Progression on offense, three players are battling for the QB job.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: OL Riley Lawrence, RB Blayden Louis, LB Johmel Jolla, DB Joran Spears.
ST. AMANT
HEAD COACH: David Oliver
2018 RECORD: 7-4
BIGGEST STRENGTH: A large group of underclassmen eager to come in and earn playing time.
BIGGEST NEED: Experience for younger players, helping to sort some key position battles, including the one at quarterback.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WR Austin Bascom, DT McKade Fontenot, OL Isaak Theriot, DT Reese Nelson.
McKINLEY
HEAD COACH: Richard Oliver
2018 RECORD: 2-8
BIGGEST STRENGTH: A shot of enthusiasm that Oliver, a veteran coach who knows BR schools, brings.
BIGGEST NEED: Depth is an issue for a team that will play 5A with about 40 players.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ATH Johnathan Palmer, OL/TE/LB Kevienta Spears, QB/WR Noah Jones.
WOODLAWN
HEAD COACH: Marcus Randall
2018 RECORD: 2-8
BIGGEST STRENGTH: Five returning offensive starters.
BIGGEST NEED: Some early success ahead of that leap from Class 4A into 5-5A.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Jonero Scott, TE Tyrell Smith, DB Lanard Harris, LB Daylon Hardy.
2018 PLAYOFFS
CATHOLIC: Lost in Division I title game 49-7 to John Curtis.
DUTCHTOWN: Lost in 5A first round 43-0 to John Ehret.
EAST ASCENSION: Lost in 5A quarterfinals 27-24 to John Ehret.
MCKINLEY: None
ST. AMANT: Lost in 5A first round 28-21 to Captain Shreve.
WOODLAWN: None.
THEY SAID IT
“People are excited about the season, and that is a good thing for our school and the program. The potential is there, but like everybody else, we still are figuring a few things out.”
DARNELL LEE, East Ascension coach
MARQUEE MATCHUPS
EAST ASCENSION VS. CATHOLIC AT MEMORIAL STADIUM, Oct. 11: This has been biggest game in 5-5A the past two years and might well be again.
ST. AMANT VS. CATHOLIC AT MEMORIAL, Oct 25: One of the two storied rivalries in this district. This matchup is seldom boring.
ST. AMANT AT EAST ASCENSION, Nov. 8: One of the special rivalries in the BR area that involves both teams and the communities.
SCHEDULES
CATHOLIC HIGH
September
5 Parkview Baptist at Memorial
13 North Little Rock in Shreveport
20 at University Lab
27 Edna Karr at Memorial
October
4 at St. Thomas More
11 East Ascension at Memorial*
18 at McKinley*
25 St. Amant at Memorial*
November
1 Woodlawn at Memorial*
8 at Dutchtown*
DUTCHTOWN
September
6 Northshore
13 Eleanor McMain
20 Covington
27 Vandebilt Catholic
October
4 at Rayne
11 at Woodlawn*
18 at East Ascension*
25 McKinley*
November
1 at St. Amant*
8 Catholic*
EAST ASCENSION
September
6 Zachary
13 at Haughton
20 Northwest
27 Warren Easton
October
4 at St. Charles Catholic
11 at Catholic High at Memorial*
18 Dutchtown*
25 at Woodlawn*
November
1 McKinley*
8 St. Amant*
McKINLEY
September
6 Scotlandville at Memorial
13 Capitol at Memorial
20 Southern Lab
27 at Istrouma
October
4 Kennedy-Lake Area
11 at St. Amant*
18 Catholic*
25 at Dutchtown*
November
1 East Ascension*
8 at Woodlawn*
ST. AMANT
September
6 Carver
13 East Jefferson
20 at Denham Springs
27 Sophie B. Wright
October
4 Lutcher
11 McKinley*
18 Woodlawn*
25 at Catholic at Memorial*
November
1 Dutchtown*
8 at East Ascension*
WOODLAWN
September
6 Dunham
13 at Live Oak
20 at Riverside
27 Livonia
October
3 Donaldsonville
11 Dutchtown*
18 at St. Amant*
25 East Ascension*
31 at Catholic* at Memorial
November
8 McKinley*