WEST MONROE — Lightning delayed the start of the much-anticipated Class 5A showdown between top-ranked Catholic High and No. 5 West Monroe Friday night.
After the Rebels forged a 19-18 halftime lead, the Bears stole their thunder. Catholic held West Monroe scoreless in the second half and claimed 30-19 victory.
“That was huge, huge win,” first-year Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “And it feels like a huge milestone.
“Tonight we had that long delay and then we came out flat. I feel like West Monroe was more prepared and they outplayed us in the first half. They were more physical than us up front and they were taking it to our defense. At halftime, we challenged our guys."
The Bears (3-0) won the battle on the ground with 178 yards to 169 yards by holding West Monroe to just 37 rushing yards in the second half.
The nondistrict victory gives Catholic its first-ever win over the Rebels, who had won the previous five games the two schools had played. Their last previous game was in 2009.
Taelon Nicholas led Catholic with 92 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns. Corey Singleton added 79 yards on 13 carries to offset a game-high 109 yards on 18 carries by West Monroe’s Ray Pleasant.
Caden Willis intercepted a Daniel Beale pass and returned it 22 yards for a West Monroe touchdown less than a minute into the game.
Catholic came back and took an 18-13 lead in the second quarter. But Pleasant scored on a 15-yard run with 1:08 remaining to give the Rebels their halftime lead.
Nicholas scored his second TD in the third quarter to give Catholic the lead for good. Landon Carter’s field goals of 26 and 27 yards gave the Bears an added cushion.
Simoneaux credited special teams coordinator Matthew Moreau for his game-plan, which led to a crucial punt block. The Bears’ Kylan Dupre averaged 45 yards per punt for the winners.
“Most was what we did was not scheme related,” Simoneaux said of the second-half effort. “It was just these kids deciding they were going to step it up to the next level.”