Former West Feliciana football coach Robb Odom said he was in shock.
Odom was driving a summer school bus route Wednesday morning when he received a phone call telling him that former West Feliciana and Louisiana Tech star Jaylon Ferguson of the Baltimore Ravens had died.
"I just saw him (Ferguson) and Jazz (Ferguson's brother) right before the end of school," Odom said. "Their grandmother had died and I saw them outside their house, so I stopped.
"We talked for a few minutes. He looked great ... was in great shape and was looking forward to having a breakout year. This is so sad. My heart goes out to their whole family, especially his wife. They have three young children."
The Ravens announced the death of Ferguson, 26, early Wednesday morning.
The Baltimore Police Department said officers responded Tuesday night to reports of a questionable death in a Baltimore home, according to the Baltimore Sun. Police said there were no signs of foul play or trauma, and a medical examiner will determine a cause of death.
The news was hard for those at his former high school and others, including LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, to fathom. Sloan recruited Ferguson to play on the defensive line for Louisiana Tech.
"Jay was unbelievable ... an unbelievable guy," Sloan said. "I could not believe it (news of Ferguson's death). My phone was exploding this morning.
"He comes from a good family, very tight-knit. And he was just a vibrant personality who loved to joke around. As a player he was dominant. He was a leader and someone who always set the tempo. And in big moments, he would take over."
Ferguson set the FBS record for sacks for the Bulldogs with 45. He was the MVP of the Hawaii Bowl in 2018 and was a third-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2019. Ferguson moved to linebacker with the Ravens and had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons.
At West Feliciana, Ferguson was All-Metro Defensive MVP and was a standout in both football and basketball.
A statement from the Ravens touched on many of the same things Odom and Sloan shared.
"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team's statement said. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and an infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."
West Feliciana athletic director Shelley Genre added, "We are still trying to wrap our heads around this. The Saints community is deeply saddened by the news. Jay made an enormous impact on our athletic program. He served as a role model for our student-athletes both in the classroom and on the playing field."