HAMMOND — Comparing a basketball game to a military battle might be an old cliché, but it worked just fine for East Iberville coach Mark Temple.
“Our motto all year has been ‘You’ve gotta believe,’ ” Temple said. “I never lost faith in it. At halftime, I told them, ‘It’s fine … the first half they won the battle, we’ve got to win the war.’ ”
And the top-seeded Tigers did just that.
East Iberville rallied from a 14-point deficit in the first quarter and a 16-point margin in the third period to beat Northwood-Lena 50-46 in the Class 1A title game at the LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament on Thursday night at Southeastern Louisiana's University Center.
Title-game MVP Dedreka Wilson had game highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (25-6), who won their first LHSAA title. Ty Mosby added 10 points, including 7 of 10 free throws.
It was the first title-game appearance for both teams. Northwood (21-4) got 16 points from Rhianna Battles and 15 from Ayleyah Winn.
Temple’s original plan was to clamp down on Winn with a box-and-one defense. He abandoned that plan at halftime.
The Tigers trailed 39-32 going into the final quarter. Destiny Riley’s 3-pointer from the wing tied the game at 41-41 with 3:59 remaining and then Wilson provided the go-ahead points with a jumper 58 seconds later.
EIHS never trailed again and extended its lead to as much as six points. The Tigers made 8 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter when it mattered most.
“The thing I was most proud of was the way they locked in on defense in the final three minutes and that was very important,” Temple said. “We overcame the turnovers and sloppy play. I think our energy improved once we settled in.”
Battles did most of her damage by scoring nine of her 16 points in the first period. She helped stake the Gators to an 18-5 lead. East Iberville got within five in the second quarter but trailed by 12 at halftime.
“At halftime it got to the point where I was thinking we’ve got to get this done,” EIHS point guard Taylor Gordan said. “I was looking in the stands at all the people smiling at us, cheering. I was like, we’ve gotta believe and get it done.”
Wilson added, “We did what we had to do to get it done.”
But it was not easy. Wilson dove on the floor during a mad scramble, grabbed a loose ball rebound and alertly called a timeout with 1:28 left.
Winn cut it to three, at 47-44, with two free throws at the 34-second mark. Finally, three free throws two by Riley and one by Armani Gordon helped seal the win.
Northwood coach LaShandra Cooper was emotional afterwards and offered, “Definitely a heart-breaker … things did not go our way down the stretch of the game.”