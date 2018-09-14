Denham Springs had a potential scoring drive end at the opponent's 1-yard line Friday night when time ran out in the first half.
Later, the Yellow Jackets were victimized by a safety when a fumble from their 20-yard line found its way to the end zone.
There were also several dropped passes and a missed extra point.
"Usually," coach Bill Conides said, "you don't win games when those types of things happen."
The Yellow Jackets were the exception to that rule Friday night as they rallied from 16 points down to beat Fontainebleau 37-29.
Quarterback Luke Lunsford finished with 286 yards on 17-of-27 passing with touchdown passes to Hunter Bond, D.J. Williams and Caleb Drummer. He also rushed for a 10-yard score.
Meanwhile, running back Tre Muse finished with 122 yards on 21 carries, growing stronger as the game wore on. His 12-yard TD run with 6:32 to play against a spent defense gave Denham its first lead.
Kicker Jose Ortega, whose missed extra point in the first quarter kept the score tied, finished a game-ending 24-0 run when he made a 38-yard field goal with 3:18 left.
Conides tapped his chest as he thanked his players for the win.
He said they showed heart.
"You had every reason to quit," he told them. "Quit is not in this team's DNA. There's a lot of character on this football team. A tremendous amount of character."
Falling just short a week earlier in their 64-63 shootout with Ponchatoula, Denham Springs (2-1) appeared on the cusp of its second straight loss to a District 6-5A foe, thanks in large part to Fontainebleau running back Iverson Celestine, who rushed for 283 yards.
"They had a couple big plays they got there, and we got a little tired," Fontainebleau coach Chris Blocker said. "A little worn out. You know, we played a heck of a team. That's a playoff team. That's the kind of team we're trying to be."
Even so, the Bulldogs (1-2) led most of the night.
They led 12-6 at halftime when Lunsford's short first-down pass to Drummer was completed within inches of the goal line with time winding down in the first half. Denham was not able to get off another snap, leaving it with nothing to show for a 74-yard drive.
And Fontainebleau led 29-13 after what appeared to be an unraveling by Denham midway through the third quarter.
First, Lunsford was smothered in the end zone by Greyson Froberg for a safety after a botched pitch resulted in a 20-yard disaster. Then, after Marvin Lange returned the ensuing kick 41 yards, Celestine broke free for a 43-yard touchdown.
At that point, Celestine had rushed for 270 yards on 28 carries, including a 50-yard TD. However, he was held to 13 yards on six carries the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Lunsford and Muse combined to get Denham's offense rolling.
And with Denham already up five following Muse's scoring run, the Yellow Jackets were gift-wrapped their final three points when Yellow Jackets linebacker Brennan Leblanc recovered a fumbled pitch with 5:46 to play.