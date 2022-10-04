Eyes may be locked on top recruits, including Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins, when the Panthers host fourth-ranked Zachary for a Thursday game that will be broadcast nationally by ESPN.
There is more to it than just national exposure, according to Jeremy Hill. The former Redemptorist and LSU running back who went on to the NFL played in a 2010 showdown between the Wolves and a Patterson team led by future LSU teammate Kenny Hilliard.
“That was the experience of a lifetime for us,” Hill said. “I remember everything about it, from the build up to the plays in the game.
“The Wolves no longer have a brick-and mortar school to celebrate. But we do have the games we played together. We talk about that one all the time. That is a memory you never forget. Kenny is a former teammate and one my good friends. We talk about that game too.”
Hill, now a local sports talk show host, was the talk of the game played at Nicholls State in Thibodaux. he ran for 282 yards on 35 carries for scored four touchdowns in a 28-13 Redemptorist win behind a line led by La’el Collins, another LSU teammate, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hill said he is disappointed that QB Eli Holstein of Zachary, an Alabama commitment, will miss the game with an injury. He is eager to see what LSU commitment Rickie Collins and other top recruits like Zachary DB Kylin Jackson (LSU) and Woodlawn DB Jordan Matthews (Tennessee) do Thursday.
“This game puts them on that national stage,” Hill said. “Hopefully, they enjoy it and make the most of it.”
Home on the Road I
Though fans had hoped that Denham Springs could host its Week 7 homecoming game with St. Amant at its rebuilt stadium, the Yellow Jackets must wait longer … likely until a Week 10 game against Walker.
As work to complete the stands on both sides of the stadium continues, DSHS will host St. Amant at Walker on Oct. 14.
“Week 9 against Dutchtown has not been ruled out yet, but the safer bet is Week 10,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “A lot of progress has been made the last couple of weeks. If we continue to get the great weather we have been having with no rain, Week 9 could happen. We’ll have to see.”
Home on the road II
Unlike Denham Springs, Madison Prep has no stadium of its own. The Chargers often host games at Memorial Stadium but when that facility is booked, other options come into play.
Such is the case this week when MPA (3-2) hosts Port Allen (2-3) at Glen Oaks. That change was finalized Tuesday.